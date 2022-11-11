Princess Gives up Royal Duties | News Breaking LIVE | NewsBreak Original

Frankie Fouganthin via CC SA 3.0

Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise has reportedly given up her royal duties as she pursues an alternative medicine business with her fiancé, the BBC reports.

Princess Märtha will reportedly keep her title, however will relinquish all of her duties as a member of the royal family, so as to better distinguish between her private and public lives. The decision to let her keep the title was done by King Harald V.

Her fiancé, Durek Verrett, has repeatedly promoted unfounded medical practices, including reportedly suggesting that cancer is a choice.

“He has a lot of humour, and we laugh a lot, even in this difficult time. I think both we and he have gained a greater understanding of what this is about, and we’ve agreed to disagree,” King Harald told Norwegian reporters, discussing Verrett.

The Princess has received criticism in the past regarding her embracement of alternative medicines, including a school she opened that claimed to aid people in getting “in touch with their angels.”

Verrett, who also goes by Shaman Durek, refers to himself as a “sixth-generation shaman,” and has claimed that he has risen from the dead, and that he correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks two years before they occurred.

He has repeatedly faced criticism in the public light, however says that the critiques are due to racism, stating that he has “never experienced as much racism” as when he moved to Norway.

A poll found that only 13% of Norwegian citizens believed Princess Märtha should represent the Royal Family in official duties, according to the BBC.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.