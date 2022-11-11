PSN’s Most-Downloaded Games For October 2022 Revealed — Call Of Duty Takes First Place

Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for October 2022, and as confirmed earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been the biggest winner in a very competitive period. Across the world on both PS5 and PS4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has won first place, easily beating EA and Take-Two’s popular sports games along the way.

Modern Warfare II surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue in just its first 10 days of sales, having earned $800 million of that total in just its first three days alone. According to Activision and Sony, it’s the biggest PlayStation Store launch of all time for the COD series.