Putin in ‘danger’ of being overthrown after Kherson retreat





Russia’s retreat from the strategic city of Kherson “creates a danger” for Vladimir Putin as it changes the perceptions of him as a “winner” and a “great strategist” among the Russian elite, a foreign correspondent has claimed. Steve Rosenberg, the BBC’s Moscow reporter, alleged that Russia’s ruling elite around Putin no longer views him as a formidable leader given months of setbacks in Ukraine and a humiliating retreat from Kherson this week. Russian civilians speaking to Mr Rosenberg were mixed in their response to the fallback order, with one muscovite saying Russia will still “win the war”, while another said she hoped the setback would lead to both Ukraine and Russia being “free from this dictator”.

Mr Rosenberg said: “Since the Kremlin had insisted that occupied Kherson would be Russian forever, the retreat is a blow to Moscow. “Russia’s retreat from Kherson creates a danger for Vladimir Putin. It risks changing how he is perceived here at home, not so much by the Russian public but by the Russian elite. “By the people around him, the people in power here, who for years have viewed Putin as a great strategist, a winner. Less so, now.” One Muscovite said: “Of course, we will win the war. When have Russians ever lost?”

A woman said: “I really hope that Russian soldiers will come back and Vladimir Putin will leave his post, and Ukraine and Russia will be free from this dictator.” Mr Rosenberg said: “For now, the Russian public is watching, waiting, to see where the Kremlin’s war goes from here.” There have been various reports of Kremlin infighting over the past few months as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began to fall apart. The head of the Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting squad aiding Russian forces in Ukraine, publicly criticised the war effort and those in charge in a meeting with Putin. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the oligarch and aide to Putin, told the Russian autocrat in October that defence minister Sergei Shoigu was mishandling the invasion. READ MORE: Putin’s wounded soldiers abandoned in streets of ‘city of death’ [REVEAL]

Details of the meeting were briefed to US President Joe Biden as security forces believed it pointed to dissent within the Kremlin. And further reports have suggested that Putin is looking to blame his newly-appointed top commander Sergei Surovikin, chosen to lead the war effort by the Russian leader hours after the Crimean Bridge explosion in the early hours of October 8, for the numerous setbacks in Ukraine. Attempts to pass on the blame for the invasion may be in vain for the Russian leader, however, given his direct involvement in operations. At the start of this week, Colin H. Kahl, the US undersecretary of defence for policy, told a group of security journalists that the retreat from Kherson represented a “massive strategic failure” and that Putin had “failed” in his attempts to overcome Ukraine. DON’T MISS: Humiliated Putin terrified of being ‘assassinated’ after war retreat [REVEAL]

Mr Kahl said: “But I can say one thing with confidence, which is, Russia has already suffered a massive strategic failure. That’s not going to change. “[Putin has] failed, and that’s not going to change. A sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine is going to endure.” Sir Alex Younger, former head of MI6, said last month he believed it was a matter of time before Putin was replaced, though he warned the overthrowing of the Russian leader could prove problematic for Ukraine and the West. He said: “He’s in danger of being outflanked by the very political constituency he created. The chauvinistic, nationalistic, arguably fascistic, right wing that was his support base and is now castigating him for not going far and hard enough. “Yes – so we need to be very careful what we wish for here. I personally think in due course, that is what will happen. He will be replaced, but will be replaced by critics from the right.” READ NEXT: ‘Putin’s hands over the red button’ warned Ukrainian MP

