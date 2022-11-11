Putin on path to revive Cuban Missile Crisis in ‘next 8 weeks’

Vladimir Putin is five percent likely to plunge the world into a nuclear crisis of the proportions of the Cuban missile crisis within eight weeks, the president of the political risk consultancy firm Eurasia said in a dire warning of Russia’s war strategy. With the west’s sanctions dealing a severe blow to Russia’s economy and capacity to export manufactured goods, the White House has raised the threat of a potential Russian nuclear response to 20 percent. Eurasia’s President Ian Bremmer fears Russia’s economic and political isolation coupled with losses in Ukraine could corner Putin into deploying nuclear weapons.

In the same way, Iran has been isolated economically with the West’s economic sanctions, and Russia is experiencing the same fate. Drawing a comparison between the two states, Ian Bremmer warns that nuclear-armed Russia represents a constant threat to Europe and the United States.

Speaking at his firm’s headquarters in New York, Eurasia’s President said: “Because if you think about what Iran means for the Middle East, they’re a rogue state with ballistic missile attacks, drone strikes, espionage, proxy wars, radicalism, terrorist violence, you name it.

“If Russia is that for NATO with 6,000 nuclear warheads, that really does not bode well for the next five or ten years, or for our kids. It really doesn’t.

“I think, yes, there’s a real possibility of a Cuban Missile Crisis in the next eight weeks.”