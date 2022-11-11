Putin’s warned Russian soldiers tipped to ‘stop following orders’

Russian troops are to withdraw from Kherson, a retreat that provides yet another boost for the Ukrainian military. State media in Moscow is informing its viewers that the withdrawal is being carried out for strategic reasons, but ultra-nationalist military bloggers in Russia are already lamenting the decision. In the eight months of fighting, Russia has suffered big losses in both personnel and military hardware, and numerous reports have emerged of Russian troops angry and frustrated at the way they have been treated.

With Russia’s war prospects looking increasingly bleak, one expert believes Moscow’s soldiers could rebel against their superiors and even stop following orders.

Jeff Hawn, a specialist in Russian military issues and external consultant for the New Lines Institute was discussing the letter written by men of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet Marine. In it, they say they “were thrown into an incomprehensible battle” near Donetsk and accused their generals of trying to hide the losses.

Mr Hawn said the Russian military had to deny the claims made by the soldiers “in order to prevent this affair from getting out of control and feeding the growing discontent of the Russian population even more.”

On the 155th brigade, he added: “It’s a self-contained combat unit, like a pocket army that has all the equipment needed to function on its own. The unit of professional soldiers was clearly used as cannon fodder in the hope of gaining some territory.”