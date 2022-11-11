Putin’s wounded soldiers abandoned in streets of ‘city of death’

Russian forces are on the brink of collapse as Ukrainian forces advance steadily to the port city of Kherson. The progress comes within a day of Moscow’s Defence Minister ordering its troops to retreat from the regional capital as fighting reached within 10 miles of city limits. Panicked Russian soldiers abandoned wounded comrades as they made their hasty retreat. Mykhailo Podolyak, a top aide to the Ukrainian president, said Russian forces had mined “everything they can” in Kherson, as well as blowing up bridges to slow Ukraine’s advance. He said: “RF [Russia] wants to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death’. The Russian military mines everything they can: apartments, sewers. Artillery on the left bank plans to turn the city into ruins. This is what [the] ‘Russian world’ looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed ‘witnesses’, left ruins and left.”

FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES…