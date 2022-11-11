Queen Letizia defies criticism & wears backless dress again – pictures

At the same time, the skirt of the trumpet dress exceeded the knee, stylizing the figure of the monarch with the help of pointed heels, decorated with a strip of diamonds.

Such a dress with that type of neckline, known as Bardot in the fashion world, deserved an elaborate updo, which Letizia did with her hair.

With the high profile level of the awards show, Queen Letizia knew she’d need a stylish dress and shoes.

Thanks to her beautiful updo, the bouquet earrings that the emir of Qatar gave her on his last visit to Spain were perfectly visible.

