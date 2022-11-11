Queen Rania dons ’embellished’ shirt in Paris – similar to Meghan’s

According to its description online, it is “crafted from smooth silk-georgette with palm leaf motif cut-outs along the sleeves”.

Queen Rania attended the Paris Peace Forum today, which convenes yearly to bridge the governance gap by bringing together multiple stakeholders to advance concrete solutions to global problems.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum she noted the world is facing “a convergence of crises,” including the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, climate change, inequality, and a general erosion of trust.

“Yet, too often, we are failing to meet our common threats with a spirit of common cause,” she said. “Our world is off-balance; simply trying to keep things steady is not enough,” Her Majesty stressed, calling for four critical realignments in humanity’s approach to shared challenges.