Rebecca Scalise, 64

Rebecca Scalise

February 24 1958 – October 28 2022

Rebecca Lee Scalise, 64, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Clarkridge, Arkansas. Rebecca was born on February 24, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, to Cyril and Verna Simpson Greene. She graduated from Carl Schurz High School in Chicago and went on to earn an Associate’s degree from Arkansas State University. She married Anthony M. Scalise Jr. on May 31, 2003, in Gainesville, Missouri. Rebecca was best known for loving her family and friends, and raising and caring for her chickens. She enjoyed genealogy which she shared with her cousin, fishing with her husband Tony, and scrapbooking.

Rebecca is survived by her husband and best friend Anthony Scalise, Jr. of Clarkridge, Arkansas; two brothers, Glenn Scalise and Guy Scalise; five sisters, Julia Scalise, Pamela-Ann Roemer, Renee Scalise, Jenny Fall Jarrard, and Robin Scalise; six nephews and nieces, Chris Scalise, Shawn Love, Ashley McConnel, Patrick Roemer, Megan Scalise, and Beth Scalise; many friends, including Debbie Yakel, Debra Rambo, Sheri Vernice, Tina Benton, Rachel Nelson, and many loved cousins in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kentucky and California.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Al Scalise.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Burial will be in Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Memorial donations may be made in Rebecca’s name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.pancan.org

Arrangements are by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services – Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.

