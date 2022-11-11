Robin A. Klaber || Obituary

Robin A. Klaber, age 59, of Paris passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Paris Regional Hospital. A family-directed Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Robin was born February 16, 1963, in Corydon, Indiana to Glenn Alvin and Barbara Gail Knight Lopp. She was raised in Elizabeth, Indiana and later Florida. In 1984, she married her soulmate, Lewis Raymond Klaber, Jr. and built 38 plus years of family and memories. Robin had a strong, generous heart, always kind and loving to all of those around her. She touched lives where ever she was. She was the steady rock to her entire family. She was Cub Scout den mother when her son was young while they lived in Florida and active with Special Olympics with her younger son after moving to Paris in 2005. Robin enjoyed tending her vegetable garden, doing some sewing and crocheting, and loved horses. She also enjoyed researching her genealogy. Robin was a member of Pacio Baptist Church for 10 plus years where she, and with her influence, Lewis, were very active. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law. Survivors include her husband, Lewis; two sons, Carl Thomas Klaber and wife Charly and Joseph “Joey” Klaber; a sister, Cheryl Harmon and husband, John; two brothers, David Lopp and Glenn Alvin Lopp; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com

