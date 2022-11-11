Rod Stewart warns teen son ‘keep it in your trousers’

Rod Stewart, 77, has addressed the advice he shared with his son Alastair, 16, as he talked about fatherhood. The Maggie May singer spoke candidly about the advice he would say to his younger self.

The rock legend’s first daughter Sarah Streeter, was born in 1963, when the musician was just 17 years old.

Rod and Sarah’s mother, his girlfriend at the time Susannah Boffey, decided to give Sarah up for adoption because they were both teenagers when she was born.

Appearing on Australian TV, the legend was asked what his advice would be to his younger self.

He said: “Keep it in your trousers. I tell my son that because I had a child at seventeen.

READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘switch off’ after Matt Hancock’s shower