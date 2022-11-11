Ronaldo ‘insecure about Man Utd team-mates’ as Sancho details emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘strangely insecure’ about some of his team-mates at Manchester United, reports say. The Portugal international has been a divisive figure at the club ever since his return in the summer transfer window of 2021. And Jadon Sancho, it’s been claimed, has seen both the ‘good and bad’ of his team-mate at Old Trafford.

Sancho’s form has dwindled for United in recent times, with the 22-year-old failing to live up to expectations ever since his blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He joined the Red Devils to be the main man but, quite often, he’s been forced to give up the spotlight for Ronaldo.

Now, according to The Athletic, Ronaldo is said to be ‘strangely insecure’ about some of his team-mates at the club – despite everything he’s achieved during the course of his glittering career.

And Sancho has ‘encountered the good and bad’ when it comes to his team-mate.

It’s said some United players have felt pressured to pass to Ronaldo, no matter the angle or situation, due to how demanding he is.

