Royal Navy sailors rescue crew of sinking yacht





Royal Navy sailors from a air defence destroyer rescued four people from a sinking yacht off the coast of the Isle of Wight. The civilian yacht sent out a distress signal while sailing from Beaulieu River in the New Forest to Honfleur in France as it was taking on a “significant” amount of water.

HMS Diamond had just left Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire on Thursday when it received the call to help. The Naval vessel’s sea-boat was scrambled to the yacht and four of the five crew were returned to the Diamond. They were checked by Navy medical staff before being transported to hospital by Newhaven Lifeboat. Three of the sailors from the Diamond then went back to stabilise the boat and sail it back to the UK.

HMS Diamond’s Commander, Peter Barfoot said that the sailors had saved five lives in “arduous” conditions. He said: “When the yacht sent out her distress call, Diamond was in the vicinity and therefore able to respond in a timely manner. “The ship’s company were able to evacuate and disembark the crew who needed medical assistance. “At the same time, some of the ship’s specialists were able to embark and provide essential support to the yacht’s skipper which ultimately prevented the vessel from sinking. READ MORE: UK areas at risk of going ‘underwater’ outlined in terrifying map

The ship is based in Portsmouth and was involved in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012. Despite being based in Hampshire, Diamond is affiliated to Coventry and carries a cross of nails from the remains of Coventry Cathedral following the blitz on the city during the Second World War. The cross of nails on Diamond was recovered from the wreck of HMS Coventry, which was sunk during the Falklands War.

