Russia says Kherson retreat is complete, but Kyiv is skeptical; top U.S. general says ‘diplomatic solutions’ possible

Russia says its forces have completed their retreat from Kherson
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2022.
Mikhail Metzel | Sputnik | Reuters
Russian forces have completed their rapid retreat from Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson, Russia’s defense ministry said. Western and Ukrainian leaders and analysts expected the withdrawal, which involved tens of thousands of men, to take significantly longer.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the pullout Wednesday as Ukrainian forces continued their steady advance into the territory, which is the only provincial capital captured by Moscow since the start of the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Kherson as annexed in late September, a move illegal under international law, and the Kremlin says it is “still part of Russia.”
All Russia’s forces and equipment were moved to the eastern bank of the Dnieper river and the withdrawal was completed by 5:00 a.m. Moscow time, its defense ministry said.
“The transfer of Russian troop units to the left bank of the Dnipro river has been completed. Not a single unit of military equipment or weapons have been left on the right (western) bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank,” the defense ministry said in a statement. It added that Russia lost no men or equipment during the pullout.
Ukrainian officials and some analysts are still skeptical of the Russian retreat, warning that there could be some sort of trap or dangers, like mines, left behind. Kherson regional authorities have instructed residents to stay indoors while they conduct searches for any potential remaining Russian soldiers.
— Natasha Turak
Kherson city is almost under control of Ukrainian forces, council member says
Kherson city in Ukraine’s south is almost fully under control of Ukrainian forces, a member of Kherson’s regional council was quoted as saying by Sky News, which published a photo of the Ukrainian flag being raised in the city center by what appeared to be civilians.
Local Ukrainian authorities told Kherson residents to stay at home while Ukrainian forces carry out searches for any remaining Russian soldiers in the area.
Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, quoted local journalist Kostiantyn Ryzhenko, who said: “Resistance movement sends its regards. Slava Ukraini. The picture is current.”
— Natasha Turak
Kyiv remains skeptical of Russia’s intentions surrounding its Kherson withdrawal
Ukrainian Armed Forces continuing their move toward the Kherson front in Ukraine on Nov. 9, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
While some in Ukraine and the West are cheering Russia’s recently announced withdrawal from Ukraine’s Kherson, the only provincial capital they captured, officials in Kyiv are still skeptical, with some fearing it may be a trap.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday that it was still too early to speak about a Russian troop pullout from the area, and on Thursday warned that Russia was planning to turn Kherson into a “city of death” for the incoming Ukrainian forces.
Military analysts have noted the possibility of Russian forces laying mines in the area as they retreat and putting Ukrainian troops in a position where they can attempt to target them with artillery from across the Dnieper River.
— Natasha Turak
Gen. Mark Milley sees Russia’s Kherson retreat as an opportunity for potential negotiations
The United States’ top general sees potential for diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine as Russian forces retreat from the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, which Moscow illegally annexed just six weeks prior.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CNBC in an interview Thursday that “we don’t know what the future holds, but we think there are some possibilities here for some diplomatic solutions.”
He also said separately, while speaking in New York, that Russia’s withdrawal, which is suspected to be in preparation for a spring offensive, and next week’s G-20 summit present “a window of opportunity for negotiation.”
Still, the view hasn’t been explicitly endorsed by the White House; President Joe Biden said on Wednesday: “It remains to be seen whether or not there’ll be a judgment made as to whether or not Ukraine is prepared to compromise with Russia.”
And Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said Thursday that it is “ultimately up to the Ukrainians” to decide on the right timing for any talks.
— Natasha Turak
Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson will be dangerous for both sides
Destroyed buildings pictured on Nov. 9 in Arkhanhelske, a recently liberated village in Kherson province, Ukraine.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Russia’s withdrawal from a large chunk of Kherson in southern Ukraine is likely to be fraught with danger for both sides in the war, according to analysts.
The withdrawal is likely to throw up major challenges for both the Russians — as they pull back from the region — as well as for Ukrainian troops as they try to reoccupy Kherson city and the surrounding area.
“The battle of Kherson is not over, but Russian forces have entered a new phase — prioritizing withdrawing their forces across the river in good order and delaying Ukrainian forces, rather than seeking to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive entirely,” analysts at the Institute for the Study of War noted Wednesday evening.
— Holly Ellyatt
U.S. ambassador to the UN sends Russia a strong warning against nuclear escalation
New US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks after meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations on February 25, 2021 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
America would unleash the full force of its response if Russia carried out its “horrific” threats of a nuclear strike against its enemies, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned.
Speaking to NBC News at a center for displaced people in Irpin, a town west of Kyiv, Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons “irresponsible.”
“They deny that they would do such a thing but we know that Russia is capable of lies. We take their threats seriously,” she said. “And we have messaged to them both privately and directly that should they take such a step, they will be held accountable.”
Thomas-Greenfield said it was “out of the possibility” to think Russia would use such weapons, but added that “should they make that mistake, they can be assured that the entire world would turn on them.”
“They are still making threats. And as I said, we take those threats seriously,” she said.
Read more on NBC News.
No plans to meet with Russians at G-20 summit, White House says
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions during the daily briefing at the White Houe on May 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images
The White House said President Joe Biden has no plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.
Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation since Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the international forum in Bali, Indonesia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has not left his country since Russia’s late February invasion, will address the G-20 summit by video teleconference.
— Amanda Macias
Photos show damaged equipment at a high-voltage substation of the operator Ukrenergo after a missile attack in central Ukraine
Photos show damaged equipment at a high-voltage substation of the operator Ukrenergo after a missile attack in central Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Employees work on damaged equipment at a high-voltage substation of the operator Ukrenergo after a missile attack, in central Ukraine on November 10, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
A picture shows damaged equipment at a high-voltage substation of the operator Ukrenergo after a missile attack, in central Ukraine, on November 10, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
A picture shows damaged equipment at a high-voltage substation of the operator Ukrenergo after a missile attack, in central Ukraine, on November 10, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
A worker walks past damaged equipment at a high-voltage substation of the operator Ukrenergo after a missile attack, in central Ukraine, on November 10, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
A picture shows damaged equipment at a high-voltage substation of the operator Ukrenergo after a missile attack, in central Ukraine, on November 10, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
— Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Biden to raise concerns about Xi’s relationship with Putin ahead of G-20 summit
The U.S. government has introduced some of its most sweeping export controls yet aiming to cut China off from advanced semiconductors. Analysts said the move could hobble China’s domestic chip industry.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
President Joe Biden is expected to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in a face-to-face meeting.
The meeting between the two leaders, the first since Biden ascended to the U.S. presidency, will take place ahead of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
“I think the president will be honest and direct with President Xi about how we see the situation in Ukraine with Russia’s war of aggression,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters on a call.
“This is a topic that the president and President Xi have spoken about several times before. They spoke about it extensively in March in their video call and then they spoke about it again in July, so it’s part of an ongoing conversation between the two of them,” added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
— Amanda Macias
