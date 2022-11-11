Russia says Kherson retreat is complete, but Kyiv is skeptical; top U.S. general says ‘diplomatic solutions’ possible

Russian forces have completed their rapid retreat from Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson, Russia’s defense ministry said. Western and Ukrainian leaders and analysts expected the withdrawal, which involved tens of thousands of men, to take significantly longer.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the pullout Wednesday as Ukrainian forces continued their steady advance into the territory, which is the only provincial capital captured by Moscow since the start of the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Kherson as annexed in late September, a move illegal under international law, and the Kremlin says it is “still part of Russia.”

All Russia’s forces and equipment were moved to the eastern bank of the Dnieper river and the withdrawal was completed by 5:00 a.m. Moscow time, its defense ministry said.

“The transfer of Russian troop units to the left bank of the Dnipro river has been completed. Not a single unit of military equipment or weapons have been left on the right (western) bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank,” the defense ministry said in a statement. It added that Russia lost no men or equipment during the pullout.

Ukrainian officials and some analysts are still skeptical of the Russian retreat, warning that there could be some sort of trap or dangers, like mines, left behind. Kherson regional authorities have instructed residents to stay indoors while they conduct searches for any potential remaining Russian soldiers.

