Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian troops appear to reach centre of Kherson city as Russian forces retreat

Ukrainian army arrives in centre of Kherson city Peter Beaumont Ukraine’s armed forces were reported to have reached the centre of Kherson city as Russia’s retreat from the key strategic city appeared to have descended into chaotic scenes. Amid reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned or taken prisoner, Ukrainian shelling of troop crossings across the Dnipro River, one Russian soldiers told of some units being told to escape any way they can. Pictures posted on social media from Kherson on Friday morning were said to show Ukrainian infantry being greeted by residents in the Korabelnyi district of the city with the city’s Garrison pub visible in the background. A member of the Kherson regional council told Reuters that almost all of the city was under control of Ukrainian armed forces. Residents were being advised to stay at home while searches continued for Russian troops still in the city, and that some drowned in the Dnipro river while trying to escape. Updated at 07.14 EST

Vladimir Putin’s press spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied the Russian withdrawal from Kherson was humiliating for the Kremlin, when he spoke to reporters on Friday morning.

“,”elementId”:”9c25eb7d-01c8-4ac4-a3ea-093dbe12dfba”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Peskov said there were no regrets about the city in southern Ukraine being annexed by Russia at a lavish ceremony in late September.

“,”elementId”:”38b738f4-ee12-4a6b-9d28-7e1e4e39dc78″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Kremlin said it had finished pulling back its troops from Kherson, abandoning the only regional capital its forces had captured in nearly nine months of fighting.

“,”elementId”:”fa35cf44-1c74-4396-acfd-e82204dcd905″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He insisted the city was still part of Russia, Agency France Presse (AFP) reports. “This is a subject of the Russian Federation. There are no changes in this and there cannot be changes,” Peskov told reporters.

“,”elementId”:”4df8bd51-69cc-4d3a-84c9-909af60fec73″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Asked whether Russia regretted annexing Kherson, Peskov said the Kremlin had “no regrets” about the move.

“,”elementId”:”ad39b86d-cb6f-4426-967b-4c5b6ee84004″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The BBC’s Will Vernon, the broadcaster’s senior journalist at its Moscow bureau, was one of those to ask Peskov questions.

“,”elementId”:”d8c008fd-b1b0-4fcd-bd54-06a3530e7367″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BBCWillVernon/status/1591001574259638272″,”id”:”1591001574259638272″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”31d95a9c-57f6-450b-8c73-7ff405763ad7″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668167003000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.43 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668168812000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668167499000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.51 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.51″,”title”:”Putin’s press spokesperson denies Kherson withdrawal is ‘humiliating'”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636e31168f088f91b4c65165″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine’s armed forces were reported to have reached the centre of Kherson city as Russia’s retreat from the key strategic city appeared to have descended into chaotic scenes.

“,”elementId”:”39e9c226-8d1b-4509-b3ff-47a200f0afc0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Amid reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned or taken prisoner, Ukrainian shelling of troop crossings across the Dnipro River, one Russian soldiers told of some units being told to escape any way they can.

“,”elementId”:”472f08b7-cb19-415e-bcdc-6bf59d52b4d1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Pictures posted on social media from Kherson on Friday morning were said to show Ukrainian infantry being greeted by residents in the Korabelnyi district of the city with the city’s Garrison pub visible in the background.

“,”elementId”:”53051832-630d-4828-b30c-a04a2f601812″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A member of the Kherson regional council told Reuters that almost all of the city was under control of Ukrainian armed forces.

“,”elementId”:”b8337aca-0582-4ea4-b265-1fb6ea85be43″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Residents were being advised to stay at home while searches continued for Russian troops still in the city, and that some drowned in the Dnipro river while trying to escape.

“,”elementId”:”18e5f950-2a6a-4248-8cd0-fef3073b1e4a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:true,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668165910000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.25 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668168870000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.14 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668166229000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.30 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.30″,”title”:”Ukrainian army arrives in centre of Kherson city”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Peter Beaumont”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2018/07/16/Peter-Beaumont.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6d3182318c93dbf855fb29aeacaf9b6c”,”largeImageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Russia-Ukraine-war-Putin-must-lose-or-he-will-invade-other.png”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636e2f528f08786f8dfac940″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukrainian soldiers appear to have entered Kherson city, according to reports on social media.

“,”elementId”:”12a8ae31-11c0-4b2d-abb0-29671f20b7bc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

One photograph taken of people welcoming soldiers has been geolocated to near a pub in the west of the city.

“,”elementId”:”5fce8182-3c60-45fd-b234-146a3182380d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It shows that Ukrainian forces are continuing to make their way into the centre of the southern Ukrainian city.

“,”elementId”:”f74668b3-f040-4794-9869-dac6bbbc41e0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1591025225084571649″,”id”:”1591025225084571649″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”682363d3-e196-4aca-ade6-02603e1f0c89″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668165458000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.17 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668166572000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.36 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668165736000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.22 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.22″,”title”:”Social media posts appear to show Ukrainian troops in Kherson city”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636e22298f08416f7753da0b”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia’s defence ministry has claimed it has completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the Tass news agency reported.

“,”elementId”:”a9f87100-bbf0-4ee8-9198-b5ab801a7dfd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro.

“,”elementId”:”6d0b247a-6236-4b47-aaa2-8881febcd236″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It said the withdrawal was completed by 5am Moscow time (2am GMT) on Friday morning.

“,”elementId”:”02f0ed74-f5b4-4336-a26c-a1c757e16fd7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were “futile” in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“,”elementId”:”b4746133-d2b2-4afb-b33d-1ec5361183fb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The ministry also said on Friday there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left on the western side of the river, which includes the regional capital, Kherson, and that it had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

“,”elementId”:”d6c58cb2-e298-4b37-a3c8-2b368b6635cd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”3600″,”width”:”6000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/6000.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”3600″,”width”:”6000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1200″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”600″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”300″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”84″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/140.jpg”}]},”data”:{“alt”:”A destroyed Russian tank in the outskirts of Ivanivka, a village liberated by Ukrainian forces the province Kherson, Ukraine.”,”caption”:”A destroyed Russian tank in the outskirts of Ivanivka, a village liberated by Ukrainian forces in the province of Kherson, Ukraine.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Celestino Arce/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock”},”displayCredit”:true,”role”:”inline”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4b681a6a99bde4ef8321d715486b6a2a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a49e0da220c6e6c27d52eeb67b79f8″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e1cd00863aad71a415c86904f83d0363″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0140ddd0d33102bd71a65a3894fd7dc3″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6c345eaf21ccfb35aa0c79a1f6a8ddc”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=83e106c8aff531f27efedd58074296e8″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=18e847573efabe85c445897924aba37f”,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5f37a58608f12058fb1e3527c39c2546″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=96f22a415a9ecca755647a9ea2070ae3″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7b51afbb1809390689b665edef7bf4a4″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=228dd15afcd3d822eca778ccb42651d8″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=09b5cfc924b5a17d95093242bc7f0862″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=921d8b40984a3b10380ae21e04e5bd92″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f8e2e03592ebac9e7fd3b1d382d1cf1a”,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4b681a6a99bde4ef8321d715486b6a2a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a49e0da220c6e6c27d52eeb67b79f8″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e1cd00863aad71a415c86904f83d0363″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0140ddd0d33102bd71a65a3894fd7dc3″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6c345eaf21ccfb35aa0c79a1f6a8ddc”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=83e106c8aff531f27efedd58074296e8″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4b9dd229cb88234e60ce8338d9c963e8″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=af47d5abf911f9a66465c914569fbfa8″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dfd7f80a833823279fbc5a2941cae52d”,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6b0f47bbdc5b778a44ddea020f01874e”,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4b681a6a99bde4ef8321d715486b6a2a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a49e0da220c6e6c27d52eeb67b79f8″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e1cd00863aad71a415c86904f83d0363″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0140ddd0d33102bd71a65a3894fd7dc3″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6c345eaf21ccfb35aa0c79a1f6a8ddc”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=83e106c8aff531f27efedd58074296e8″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4b681a6a99bde4ef8321d715486b6a2a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c0a49e0da220c6e6c27d52eeb67b79f8″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e1cd00863aad71a415c86904f83d0363″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0140ddd0d33102bd71a65a3894fd7dc3″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d6c345eaf21ccfb35aa0c79a1f6a8ddc”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=83e106c8aff531f27efedd58074296e8″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3496f2eab90f183c5fa7b01bb1207137″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8ddd90fe505f12ead9614bb30917ad7c”,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7c65b9a4dd4dad095598716cce8ea690″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6d8d4651fa0dc0e20d7724edffb6946e”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=36365f8c8c13a776b938633fdfc8396a”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=071a88111e76acd073e7ab375c294fa9″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5cbac51a9e29ba3fab6c75f19c7b0497″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e42b31ec872c277b6886697211b4a89f”,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=01698203ec1daa2f6970a6f11b970fd8″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a93013f5aeaeddc8abdeb5f5f3a72069″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c2f2e64c0916e3121735c161ef7d7fdf”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5d380d66a76441772d44517d96b8caba”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61521e8e51d2d304e25cb53da46fb134″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/161eb7303469f5b3c320af0698e785bcea724f40/0_249_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=808b01f78e74114ef300a449bd1b1f6b”,”width”:960}]}],”elementId”:”070d2432-92a0-413d-a5f7-3d24afa0fc4c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668162089000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.21 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668162702000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”05.31 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668162318000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.25 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.25″,”title”:”Russia defence ministry claims Kherson withdrawal complete”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636e1b688f08416f7753d9cc”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia’s retreat from the key strategic city of Kherson appeared to have descended into chaotic scenes amid reports of wounded soldiers being abandoned, Ukrainian shelling of troop crossings across the Dnipro River, and some Russian units being told to escape any way they can.

“,”elementId”:”79e404f8-ed64-472b-a373-19774d60365a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

An estimated 20,000 Russian troops had been stationed on the west side of the Dnipro in and around Kherson city.

“,”elementId”:”f18263cb-1fb1-427e-8986-26691eddfc44″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Images also emerged showing a large Ukrainian flag had been hung up in Kherson city centre overnight, possibly by partisans who have been active in the city, as residents largely stayed indoors and some Russian reports suggested Ukrainian special forces had entered the city.

“,”elementId”:”99338652-4df3-43cd-b8a2-c6f0dce633d1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/PjotrSauer/status/1590980902141964288?s=20&t=P3MTolaqL2oHBXBMLTvxwA”,”id”:”1590980902141964288″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”baa024b1-a6c1-44e1-8f26-0708caa1638a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

With Ukrainian estimates suggesting that half of those soldiers had been withdrawn across the river by Thursday evening, footage posted on Russian social media channels suggested panic in some units as they scrambled to escape.

“,”elementId”:”db5bde2e-007a-4573-a485-578c44c90f19″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia announced on Wednesday it would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro that includes Kherson city, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February.

“,”elementId”:”2c535575-f900-4908-afba-9333b50aedbe”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668160360000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.52 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668162869000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”05.34 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668160496000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.54 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.54″,”title”:”Ukrainian flag raised in Kherson amid chaotic Russian retreat”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Peter Beaumont”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2018/07/16/Peter-Beaumont.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6d3182318c93dbf855fb29aeacaf9b6c”,”largeImageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Russia-Ukraine-war-Putin-must-lose-or-he-will-invade-other.png”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636df4fb8f088f91b4c64f31″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russian attacks on electricity facilities are having a disproportionate effect on civilians in Ukraine, having an indiscriminate impact on critical functions such as healthcare and heating, according to the latest evaluation by the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

“,”elementId”:”40ca4646-21f5-4645-a1b1-bec1fb9d5511″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“The continued prioritisation of critical national infrastructure over military targets implies Russian intent to strike at civilian morale,” it adds.

“,”elementId”:”0b995329-168f-46f9-a4ae-491a9962308b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The update said Russia had attacked Ukraine with a campaign of strikes since 10 October, targeting electric power infrastructure. This has come in waves, the most recent of which was on 31 October, which involved targeting a hydroelectric dam facilities for the first time.

“,”elementId”:”a744dd99-ad72-49dc-9012-21844d9969ed”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Recoverability varies and the continued attacks will almost certainly have consequences for interlinked water and heating systems that will be felt most significantly by the civilian population during winter, as demand increases.

“,”elementId”:”0a5f9fcd-097f-4a59-9b49-e2f17c811a01″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

This is Ben Quinn in London picking up the blog now for the next few hours.

“,”elementId”:”71939a46-d5dd-4d03-93ae-b9c891b4572f”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668150523000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.08 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668151313000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.21 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668151012000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.16 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.16″,”title”:”Russian attacks have ‘disproportionate’ impact on civilians – UK MoD”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Ben Quinn”,”imageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2019/11/14/Ben_Quinn.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d7db834a96f161acdbfd6547d3606faa”,”largeImageUrl”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2019/11/14/Ben_Quinn.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=297a1d09bee05d7004e7a46737ffc547″}],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636de86f8f08786f8dfac748″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The US will send $400m more in military aid to Ukraine, officials announced on Thursday.

“,”elementId”:”db8e0b28-e94a-4c8d-ad62-697038ca5fab”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

According to the Pentagon, the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger air defence systems.

“,”elementId”:”631f3974-6476-4028-9dee-68adf2f0e8b5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/SecBlinken/status/1590913455871217664″,”id”:”1590913455871217664″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”a5c926c0-2ce6-46b8-8516-6a046d1dc1ac”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



This increased air defence will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.



“,”elementId”:”548b66f4-c501-4fd3-8c46-574d7f2be32e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The US will also buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, an official added.

“,”elementId”:”e046e861-21f8-4c75-88ea-23f1a1e8405a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/SecDef/status/1590798524341714944″,”id”:”1590798524341714944″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”a85f2852-386a-45e6-a361-6bf5a6871f59″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668147311000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.15 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668147803000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.23 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668147444000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.17 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.17″,”title”:”US to send $400m more in military aid to Ukraine”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636de3aa8f08416f7753d881″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has said it will take at least one week for Russia to pull out of Kherson city.

“,”elementId”:”92188a29-8e5c-4600-b32c-7feca547d0f2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia still has 40,000 troops in the region and intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city, Reznikov said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

“,”elementId”:”5c3f6f65-1dcb-41e4-8e86-f276c03a7359″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



It’s not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, [it will take] one week.”



“,”elementId”:”6e673b33-f8dd-4948-a748-19ca3786e622″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He added that intelligence showed Russia’s forces remained inside the city, around the city and on the west bank of the Dnipro.

“,”elementId”:”ee80e6e8-2637-48e7-8126-d84a2b4f5798″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, estimated more than half the Russian forces that had been stationed on the right bank of the city were still there – a force that had previously been put at 20,000.

“,”elementId”:”3e00b05b-bf0f-4f86-986e-1ca455c36b64″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668146090000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.54 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668146388000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.59 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668146389000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.59 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.59″,”title”:”Russian withdrawal from Kherson city will take one week, Ukraine says”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636dbf3c8f08416f7753d777″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine says its forces have reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered towns and villages abandoned by Russian troops in southern Ukraine as they close in on the outskirts of strategic capital city of Kherson.

“,”elementId”:”f0e259e8-1b0c-47c1-b68e-82ab6f625b6b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In his Thursday evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that “dozens of Ukrainian flags have already returned to their rightful place”.

“,”elementId”:”62701c35-d33c-423b-a87a-ae57b190fd8b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



Today we have good news from the south,” the Ukrainian president said. “Forty-one settlements were liberated.”



“,”elementId”:”2b620d0a-0a97-4c6e-997e-8d46957dca80″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine claimed it had liberated the key town of Snihurivka, about 20 miles (32km) north of Kherson. Images also emerged of Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in Kyslivka, a village just outside Klapaya and about nine miles (15km) from Kherson’s city centre.

“,”elementId”:”4d41a1fb-eac0-4a3d-8a70-c99e60f8c783″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The large pocket around the city once held by Russian forces also appeared to be shrinking. Video posted by Russian soldiers retreating across the Dnipro appeared to confirm that at least some troops had already withdrawn.

“,”elementId”:”3bbcdcc3-defa-4443-84e1-bd3477a0a065″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”4049″,”width”:”6059″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/6059.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”4049″,”width”:”6059″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1337″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”668″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”334″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”94″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/140.jpg”}]},”data”:{“alt”:”Ukrainian soldiers move along a street in the Kherson region.”,”caption”:”Ukrainian soldiers move along a street in the Kherson region.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA”},”displayCredit”:true,”role”:”inline”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2d8ec4a7296fc89b90b12606af85b0e2″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=728457f2bc65fd65773d9c50b41e5c6d”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2ae39005dea3ceaad32cf53559320a9e”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a781b89366126c807212938925e25e18″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=27e580e94b2b3449cee6c9d4752d66f0″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=989fad5e2c92091f0a0e66efa9ea411e”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=569a53fc41358e667afbf0d69182969f”,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=51adf6c08570faf311ac59b987bc9719″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=cc77d4fbacfc8badd8c15ae6912007a5″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=73805f49b5bb3563884ead97add4d4cf”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61e79ab104fe398e0f9b442da9aa6e11″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=baf0d8109b355f59655ac6fef384472c”,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3a7e92a2b793eaa9450c95afd5befa8a”,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=69066519fbecd514bceab602df74a160″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2d8ec4a7296fc89b90b12606af85b0e2″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=728457f2bc65fd65773d9c50b41e5c6d”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2ae39005dea3ceaad32cf53559320a9e”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a781b89366126c807212938925e25e18″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=27e580e94b2b3449cee6c9d4752d66f0″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=989fad5e2c92091f0a0e66efa9ea411e”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=76b18af5de423179d8ce6cee619da3f8″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9cf96c1aedf5e37f6f28eb405aa60e19″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0eb7624475abd115e9478f71a7226391″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=77092012d3c354412dfecbe2d4eca4d1″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2d8ec4a7296fc89b90b12606af85b0e2″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=728457f2bc65fd65773d9c50b41e5c6d”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2ae39005dea3ceaad32cf53559320a9e”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a781b89366126c807212938925e25e18″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=27e580e94b2b3449cee6c9d4752d66f0″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=989fad5e2c92091f0a0e66efa9ea411e”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2d8ec4a7296fc89b90b12606af85b0e2″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=728457f2bc65fd65773d9c50b41e5c6d”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2ae39005dea3ceaad32cf53559320a9e”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a781b89366126c807212938925e25e18″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=27e580e94b2b3449cee6c9d4752d66f0″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=989fad5e2c92091f0a0e66efa9ea411e”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=238c1307b16e5fc827fcf64338eae52d”,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=46d9316cfda21afd1b03bcc42abf53b6″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4cd076319a1693835b208c37a9042203″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5347aeb5487aba3a4c4a7f7ac2ebe39e”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7739774e2560d8d53e436c810e5784ca”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e65f4e420f5e211202cf1999609a8ea2″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9d18264f9f1bac77c98fb255aa8e6084″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=338149f927f794e3cffde804f019dc21″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d184e489aeccc97140aaacd12b7f241c”,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0424a7d02bd214b4174ecc9b4d8f6e5e”,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1ad83939fe97b5931430977a0fc8e0b3″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9a9b1619372cc45e4ca8f7ef998b940d”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=da3597a18a267fc4f48a36d57f337543″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/1fb9932338e74413b8dd2e7e0de94fd5436d13e0/0_0_6059_4049/master/6059.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e1e38825395d888aa3e3e58aeb1d9bca”,”width”:960}]}],”elementId”:”6dfc52de-3078-4587-ae61-639a46ae14eb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Kyiv has said it is wary of rushing in and claiming victory, warning it may be a trap by the Kremlin.

“,”elementId”:”5a6716dc-7047-47bd-a435-45b83986a75e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine’s army chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out of the city, but said Kyiv’s forces have advanced 36.5km (22.7 miles) and retaken 41 villages and towns since 1 October in the region.

“,”elementId”:”352520ac-8d27-434a-8983-2ce32967f52b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

That included 12 settlements on Wednesday alone.

“,”elementId”:”63af79c9-fdf0-4ea8-b161-231b50c6d5f3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/10/ukraine-capture-snihurivka-kherson-russia-war”,”text”:”Ukrainian troops approach outskirts of Kherson after taking key town”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”role”:”thumbnail”,”elementId”:”cba202f0-0571-4aac-aba9-e82e3e7a1f8a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668144457000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.27 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668146105000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.55 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668145443000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.44 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.44″,”title”:”Ukraine closes in on Kherson, reclaims dozens of towns”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”},{“id”:”636dbd988f088f91b4c64dc9″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.

“,”elementId”:”a01503e2-0e2a-465f-a0a3-99885253e2f1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine says its forces have reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered towns and villages abandoned by Russian troops in southern Ukraine as they close in on the outskirts of strategic capital city of Kherson.

“,”elementId”:”915d75e5-87d8-4355-b4b3-39d2ddf1252a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

However, Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said it would take at least one week for Russia to pull out of Kherson city and Moscow still has 40,000 troops in the region.

“,”elementId”:”138846fb-ef8c-46dc-8fac-d248ae8df07e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

For any updates or feedback you wish to share, please feel free to get in touch via email or Twitter.

“,”elementId”:”969a1847-c647-497c-8f39-d2f149206148″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:

“,”elementId”:”7c22188e-7070-4c69-96fb-81917bbd17da”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Ukrainian forces are closing in on the outskirts of the southern city of Kherson after Russia’s announcement its forces have begun retreating. Ukraine claimed it had liberated the key town of Snihurivka, about 20 miles (32km) north of Kherson. Images also emerged of Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in Kyslivka, a village just outside Klapaya and about nine miles (15km) from Kherson’s city centre.



The Russian defence ministry confirmed its withdrawal in the region was under way. “The Russian troop units are manoeuvring to a prepared position on the left bank of the Dnipro River in strict accordance with the approved plan.”



Ukrainian troops continued their advance on Kherson from the north, east and west, as the large pocket around the city once held by Russian forces appeared to be shrinking. Video posted by Russian soldiers retreating across the Dnipro appeared to confirm that at least some troops had already withdrawn.



Ukraine’s defence minister said Russians will take at least a week to leave Kherson city and Moscow still had a contingent of 40,000 troops in the Kherson region . “It’s not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, (it will take) one week,” Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters. He added that intelligence showed Russia’s forces remained inside the city, around the city and on the west bank of the Dnipro. Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, estimated more than half the Russian forces that had been stationed on the right bank of the city were still there – a force that had previously been put at 20,000.



Kyiv has said it is wary of rushing in and claiming victory, warning it may be a trap by the Kremlin. Ukraine’s army chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out of the city, but Kyiv’s forces have advanced 36.5km (22.7 miles) and retaken 41 villages and towns since 1 October in the region. That included 12 settlements on Wednesday alone.



There were unconfirmed reports of explosions from shelling around the Nova Kakhovka dam late on Thursday. Kyiv has repeatedly warned that the 30-metre high hydroelectric facility could be targeted by the Russians.



Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 settlements as they advanced through the south , president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his Thursday evening address. Ukraine is working on ridding areas retaken from Russian forces of thousands of unexploded landmines and ordnance that has been left behind.



America’s top general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimates that Russia’s military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine , adding that Kyiv’s armed forces has “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties. Mark Milley’s remarks offer the highest US estimate of casualties to date.



The UK government has frozen more than £18bn of assets belonging to oligarchs and other Russians under the new sanctions regime. Sanctions have been imposed on 1,271 people – including the former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and the “Nickel King” Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s second richest person – according to a report published on Thursday.



The US will send $400m more in military aid to Ukraine, officials announced on Thursday. According to the Pentagon, the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger air defence systems. “This increased air defence will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. The US will also buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, an official added.



“,”elementId”:”a2a3f515-48a5-4e35-aab9-3ea718d8dc77″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668144457000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.27 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668144448000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.27 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668144457000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.27 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.27″,”title”:”Summary and welcome”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 11 Nov 2022 07.30 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 11 Nov 2022 00.27 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

Key events

Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

The United Nations has been holding talks with Russian officials about the agreement to export grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and Rebeca Grynspan, head of UN trade and development agency UNCTAD, were meeting a delegation from Moscow, led by Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin, Agence France-Presse reports. One of the deals is due to expire in eight days. “It is hoped that the discussions will advance progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilisers originating from the Russian Federation to the global markets,” says UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci. Two agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey were signed on July 22 – to allow the export of Ukrainian grain blocked by Russia’s war in the country, and the export of Russian food and fertilisers despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. The 120-day Black Sea Grain Initiative runs out on November 19, and the United Nations is seeking to renew the agreements for one year. Moscow, however, has not yet said whether it will agree to that. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain producers and the Russian invasion had blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports until the safe passage deal was agreed. Until Thursday, 10.2 million tonnes of grains and other foodstuffs had been exported from Ukraine under the deal, relieving some fears over a deepening global food security crisis.

Putin’s press spokesperson denies Kherson withdrawal is ‘humiliating’ Vladimir Putin’s press spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied the Russian withdrawal from Kherson was humiliating for the Kremlin, when he spoke to reporters on Friday morning. Peskov said there were no regrets about the city in southern Ukraine being annexed by Russia at a lavish ceremony in late September. The Kremlin said it had finished pulling back its troops from Kherson, abandoning the only regional capital its forces had captured in nearly nine months of fighting. He insisted the city was still part of Russia, Agency France Presse (AFP) reports. “This is a subject of the Russian Federation. There are no changes in this and there cannot be changes,” Peskov told reporters. Asked whether Russia regretted annexing Kherson, Peskov said the Kremlin had “no regrets” about the move. The BBC’s Will Vernon, the broadcaster’s senior journalist at its Moscow bureau, was one of those to ask Peskov questions. BBC: So you don’t think it’s a humiliation for the President? Peskov: No BBC: Is there regret in the Kremlin that you held such a ceremony, just a few weeks ago, on [annexing] Kherson? Peskov: No — Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) November 11, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BBCWillVernon/status/1591001574259638272″,”id”:”1591001574259638272″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”221c068a-3c9c-4458-a8f7-699a6c21f3b0″}}”> BBC: So you don’t think it’s a humiliation for the President? Peskov: No BBC: Is there regret in the Kremlin that you held such a ceremony, just a few weeks ago, on [annexing] Kherson? Peskov: No — Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) November 11, 2022 Updated at 07.13 EST

More photos here of people waiting to welcome Ukrainian troops into central Kherson earlier on Friday. The Ukrainian flag was raised in the city centre earlier on Friday by partisans as soldiers advanced to retake the city, amid a Russian retreat. ❗️#Kherson right now. pic.twitter.com/e7Elxhxbbp — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 11, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1591027612431908864″,”id”:”1591027612431908864″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”d6abad1d-0c3a-452e-8b12-be1fc4fd150e”}}”/>

Ukrainian army arrives in centre of Kherson city Peter Beaumont Ukraine’s armed forces were reported to have reached the centre of Kherson city as Russia’s retreat from the key strategic city appeared to have descended into chaotic scenes. Amid reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned or taken prisoner, Ukrainian shelling of troop crossings across the Dnipro River, one Russian soldiers told of some units being told to escape any way they can. Pictures posted on social media from Kherson on Friday morning were said to show Ukrainian infantry being greeted by residents in the Korabelnyi district of the city with the city’s Garrison pub visible in the background. A member of the Kherson regional council told Reuters that almost all of the city was under control of Ukrainian armed forces. Residents were being advised to stay at home while searches continued for Russian troops still in the city, and that some drowned in the Dnipro river while trying to escape. Updated at 07.14 EST

Social media posts appear to show Ukrainian troops in Kherson city Ukrainian soldiers appear to have entered Kherson city, according to reports on social media. One photograph taken of people welcoming soldiers has been geolocated to near a pub in the west of the city. It shows that Ukrainian forces are continuing to make their way into the centre of the southern Ukrainian city. 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻

(46.6463361, 32.5681818) pic.twitter.com/DB705KgtXj — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1591025225084571649″,”id”:”1591025225084571649″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”25eef1fa-d735-4144-9917-d6e62af9f54f”}}”/> Updated at 06.36 EST

People across the UK will fall silent on Friday to mark Armistice Day – as Britain’s foreign minister condemned Russia for bringing back war to Europe. Poignant services will be held nationwide for the anniversary of the end of the first world war, and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts. The UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, will attend a remembrance service hosted by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. Cleverly said: Since 1918 we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace. Yet as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor. As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine’s fight for freedom today. The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with an historic ally in Paris today. Thousands of poppies have been placed in a Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London ahead of ceremonies to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts. Photograph: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Russia defence ministry claims Kherson withdrawal complete Russia’s defence ministry has claimed it has completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the Tass news agency reported. In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro. It said the withdrawal was completed by 5am Moscow time (2am GMT) on Friday morning. Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were “futile” in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive. The ministry also said on Friday there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left on the western side of the river, which includes the regional capital, Kherson, and that it had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal. A destroyed Russian tank in the outskirts of Ivanivka, a village liberated by Ukrainian forces in the province of Kherson, Ukraine. Photograph: Celestino Arce/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Updated at 05.31 EST

The Russian military’s retreat from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has been handled so badly that it appears likely to enable Ukrainian forces to rout their enemy, according to Dr Mike Martin, a senior war studies fellow at King’s College London and former British army officer. Russia had to announce the retreat because it was pulling out of territory that it had previously annexed but it seems like not all Russian troops were informed of the move to withdraw, he said on Twitter. “And, as we know, retreating is the hardest military manoeuvre to carry out. Much harder if you announce it beforehand. So now we have the situation where Russian troops are jamming the crossing by points and getting shelled by the Ukrainians.” Updated at 05.32 EST

An unidentified Russian soldier who posted an account of the retreat from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson described one unit throwing away its uniforms while heaping blame on those in Russia rationalising the retreat. Russian fighter who was previously in Kherson, "13th", is in panic mode, saying… just watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/yHFRRDIZnU — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1590831220853977089?s=20&t=N6EYHIAYqy0kWcx8A0azpg”,”id”:”1590831220853977089″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”d65ecefe-8dbd-44c0-bd7b-9226b2301416″}}”/> “Hey everyone, guys, I’m alive,” the soldier says, his face visibly tired against the backdrop of a night sky. “What can I say? Everything I’ve been saying has happened. Those trying to find justification for this, comparing it with Borodino [the bloody battle during Napoleon’s invasion of Russia] or anything else can, you can tell them to go fuck themselves. Those who think everything will be fine next, tell them to go fuck themselves. “They are digging fortifications in Crimea and in one unit, which I won’t name, the last order was to change into civilian clothing and fuck off anyway you want.” Updated at 05.33 EST

Ukrainian flag raised in Kherson amid chaotic Russian retreat Peter Beaumont Russia’s retreat from the key strategic city of Kherson appeared to have descended into chaotic scenes amid reports of wounded soldiers being abandoned, Ukrainian shelling of troop crossings across the Dnipro River, and some Russian units being told to escape any way they can. An estimated 20,000 Russian troops had been stationed on the west side of the Dnipro in and around Kherson city. Images also emerged showing a large Ukrainian flag had been hung up in Kherson city centre overnight, possibly by partisans who have been active in the city, as residents largely stayed indoors and some Russian reports suggested Ukrainian special forces had entered the city. First images of Ukrainian flags raised in the centre of Kherson. According to local telegram channels, this is the work of the partisans pic.twitter.com/cCOYUBMw9N — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) November 11, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/PjotrSauer/status/1590980902141964288?s=20&t=P3MTolaqL2oHBXBMLTvxwA”,”id”:”1590980902141964288″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”8583d121-cf6a-4923-a9f8-9a4c8c4b7fe1″}}”/> With Ukrainian estimates suggesting that half of those soldiers had been withdrawn across the river by Thursday evening, footage posted on Russian social media channels suggested panic in some units as they scrambled to escape. Russia announced on Wednesday it would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro that includes Kherson city, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February. Updated at 05.34 EST

The Antonivskiy Bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine’s public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing. The next road crossing across the Dnipro is more than 70km (43 miles) from Kherson city. It was not immediately clear what had caused the bridge’s collapse. Russia announced on Wednesday it was retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro to the other side. A file photo taken in July of this year shows a vehicle moving past a crater on Kherson’s Antonivskiy Bridge across the Dnipro. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images Updated at 04.23 EST

The US has encouraged Ukraine to use the Russian withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson as a platform to restart negotiations as leaders meet for G20 talks next week, the Times (£) reports. Mark Milley, the top US general, said the G20 meeting was a “window of opportunity” for leaders to discuss how to bring an end to the fighting. Vladimir Putin will not attend the gathering of leaders from the G20 nations in Bali next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation about a possible confrontation with the US president, Joe Biden. Russia’s president will be represented by his veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, officials said. Vladimir Putin at an event with personnel from Russia’s interior ministry agencies on Thursday. Photograph: Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin pool/Sputnik/EPA Updated at 04.24 EST