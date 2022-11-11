Russia ‘weaponising’ Kherson in ‘very irresponsible’ mining tactic





The retired military general discussed reports of Russian troops laying mines across the region for Ukrainian forces to find exploiting their victory more difficult. Major General Rupert Jones explained to John Pienaar that the Russian force’s behaviour was not appropriate, especially in the civilian territories. This week Ukrainian forces gained a major victory over Russia when Russian forces retreated from Kherson a vital port city in Ukraine.

The Times Radio host said: "Firstly explain to us the military thinking behind the reports we're now seeing of Russians just laying mines, well, all over the place in streets. "And around Kherson in the sewers, well you name it, they seem to be mining it? What's the military reasoning here?" Major General Jones said: "Well, I mean firstly, we should be clear that is, that is not appropriate behaviour. "You know, to give up a city in this manner, and then weaponise it essentially because there are still civilians there.

The retired Major General added: "That is, you know, deeply, deeply irresponsible but we shouldn't be surprised the Russians are doing that. "I experienced that with ISIS, with Daesh in Mosul and Raqqa. It is, you know horrific behaviour. "But this is one of the reasons why Ukrainians will want to be very, very cautious because what the Russians are trying to do, they appear to be giving up the city. "But they will want to leave behind a present if you like, for the Ukrainians to make it very hard for the Ukrainians to exploit this victory and consolidate the city. "That's why they'll be leaving behind potentially sleeper cells as well, but an expectation leaving booby traps, mines, call it what you like."

Anti-personnel landmines are prohibited by the United Nations under a 1997 Convention, with more than 150 countries signing the treaty to prohibit their use. Mines can kill people decades after being laid in the ground, and have been known to maim children as well as adults. Russia is among the nations who refused to sign up to the UN convention on mine usage. Military experts in the West have been discussing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kherson region in Ukraine, and what significance it has for the ongoing conflict. The Uk's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed that the withdrawal of Russian troops would be a significant psychological blow to Russian forces.

The UK Defence Secretary said: "It must be quite a significant psychological blow that the one objective they did manage to capture, they have announced their intention to leave. "Of course, this is Russia, so we haven't yet seen them leave en masse. "We will believe it when we see it and I think we should all be cautious, as (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky was, that there is still Russian tricks and all sorts of things. "But if they do pull out of Kherson it does beg that broader question of what was it all for? "What was all the tens of thousands of deaths for when every one of their major objectives they have failed to hold or capture since February."

