Russian soldier warns Putin ‘will lose Crimea’ after Kherson retreat

A Russian soldier has admitted they “will lose Crimea” as Putin’s forces retreat from the southern city of Kherson just 150 kilometres north. THe Russian fighter, who was previously in Kherson and is known only as “13th”, posted a video in which he explained the extent of issues facing Russian soldiers. He suggested a retreat from Kherson was not simple because they do not have vehicles that can “cross water obstacles”, referring to the need to navigate the Dnipro River to the southeast of the port city. He also admitted that Russian civilians did not understand the extent of difficulty facing the soldiers in combat, telling his followers that if they did know, they would “start having heart problems like I do”.

The Russian soldier said: “Some brilliant people have written to me: ‘We will return Kherson! Do not get upset! Calm down.’

“The admin of my ‘Military Potential’ channel tells me: ‘Run a live stream to calm people down.’

“But I think if I run live stream, people will start having heart problems like I do. And those saying ‘we will return Kherson’ – guys, if we keep fighting like this, and that is exactly what is going on, we will lose Crimea.

“And next, I am telling you, if someone thinks that we have vehicles that can cross water obstacles, we will gift him our BTR-80, which can dive once into the water obstacle and it will not reemerge. It will be its last dive.”