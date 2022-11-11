Ryanair face backlash as Man Utd fans slam ‘disgraceful’ Sancho post





Budget airline Ryanair are coming in for big criticism after they sent a post on social media mocking Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The 22-year-old has struggled to show his best form for the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford in an eye-watering £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

As a result, he has missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, and will have to watch the tournament at home. Ryanair have form for sending tweets making fun of footballers, and after Southgate’s squad was announced they tagged Sancho and wrote: “We’ll still fly you somewhere”, along with a kiss emoji. While some punters appeared to enjoy the joke, others were less impressed. One user wrote: “Sancho is quite possibly absolutely devastated to not have been picked, and you lot think it’s ok to mock him in public having no idea what state of mind he’s in?” Another added: “So we’re setting a precedent that it’s ok for major global businesses to mock young athletes? Embarrassing tweet.”

The backlash went on, with another Twitter user writing: “I don’t really like this tweet, I know it’s meant light heartedly, but he’s a player clearly low on confidence already and missing out on a world cup isn’t a nice moment. Feel like these kind of jokes are better for smaller circumstances.” And one person said: “I was so worried this transfer wouldn’t work out and the mockery of Jadon Sancho from so many corners has been grim. He is an elite talent, one of the best young attackers in the world, and I am gutted for him”, while another simply added: “Disgraceful tweet”. However, some defended Ryanair, with one person posting: “This is my favourite account on social media”, and another writing: “Why are guys so upset about this tweet?”

Speaking about Sancho’s omission, legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel told Sky Sports: “I don’t think he’s done enough. I’m a little bit disappointed with the talent that he has, and yes it’s difficult to come to Old Trafford with that price-tag, I understand that. But he’s shown that he can do whatever he did at Borussia Dortmund, he just hasn’t done it enough.” Sancho will be looking to show Southgate he made the wrong decision when United face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. And he will then have the chance to recharge his batteries over the World Cup break as he looks to make amends with a strong second half to the season.

Like Loading...