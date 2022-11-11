San Antonio’s Majestic to host Aretha Franklin, Beatles tributes along with comic Felipe Esparza

Tickets are on sale now at the Majetic Theatre’s website for its three upcoming shows.

San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre threw back the curtains on three upcoming shows Friday — all with tickets now on sale.

The upcoming performances include tributes to a trailblazing vocalist and one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most groundbreaking bands along with stand-up show by an up-and-coming comedian with a big San Antonio following.

Here’s the rundown:

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

This electrifying tribute celebrates the music of legendary soul and R&B vocalist Aretha Franklin. Show-goers will experience live renditions of favorite hits while being immersed in Franklin’s life journey full of love, tragedy, courage and triumph. The show is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Felipe Esparza

Mexican comedian Felipe Esparza got his big break after winning NBC’s hit show Last Comic Standing in 2010. In addition to his stand-up work, Esparza also hosts a popular weekly comedic podcast titled What’s Up Fool. Esparza is set to take the stage Saturday, Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $34.50.

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

One of the most-respected rock tribute acts currently working will focus on the Beatles’ Abbey Road and its legendary farewell rooftop concert, performing them with in a note-for-note theatrical manner. Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles will play at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Tickets start at $39.50.

Tickets for all shows are available at the Majestic Theatre’s website.

