School resource officer makes drug bust while greeting elementary students


SEWANEE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin County school resource officer is being credited for making a drug bust while greeting students at Sewanee Elementary.

While meeting with students, officer Josh Alexander noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a delivery truck that entered school property Thursday morning.

Alexander spoke with the delivery driver and the driver confirmed there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Alexander searched the truck’s cab and found 7.6 ounces of a substance believed to be fentanyl, nine ounces of marijuana, a loaded handgun and more than $4,000 cash. Christopher James Duncan was taken into custody and will be facing several charges.

Duncan made two produce deliveries earlier Thursday morning at two other Franklin County schools. The produce for Sewanee Elementary, Cowan Elementary, and Huntland School was isolated and seized.

