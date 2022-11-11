Scottish Premiership fixtures: What to look out for before the World Cup break

The final round of Scottish Premiership games before the World Cup break provides plenty of intrigue across the league.

Rangers will want a strong performance at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports, to ensure they do not drop any more than seven points behind Celtic in the title race.

The leaders are at home to Ross County with the Staggies at risk of dropping back to the foot of the table if they lose and Dundee United and Kilmarnock win.

Here we take a look at what is at stake this weekend…

St Mirren host Rangers live on Sky Sports.





Rangers head to Paisley knowing they need a win to remain within touching distance of leaders Celtic.

They beat Hearts 1-0 in midweek to ease some pressure on the players and Giovanni van Bronckhorst after their shock defeat at St Johnstone last weekend.



St Mirren are without a win in their last three games but, apart from the Old Firm, have the best home record in the league this season taking 17 of a possible 24 points.

Stephen Robinson’s side have already managed to beat Celtic at the SMiSA Stadium and will be aiming for another upset to end the first part of the campaign as high as third.

Will Celtic’s winning home record continue?

Image:

Celtic are seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership





After a hard-fought win at Motherwell in midweek, Ange Postecoglou is demanding his Celtic players keep their standards high and head into the break on the back of eight straight victories.

Celtic also have a 100 per cent record at home this season and will be keen to maintain that against a Ross County side who have won their last two games as they look to avoid a relegation battle.

If they can pull off a shock victory they will move up to ninth in the table, but defeat could see them back at the bottom on goal difference if both Dundee United and Kilmarnock take maximum points.

Can Hearts leapfrog Livi?

Image:

Hearts will move above Livingston with a victory





It is back to Tynecastle for Hearts as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Rangers to move into a European place before the break.

They face an in-form Livingston side who sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a 2-1 win against Aberdeen.

Defensively Livi are strong this season having conceded the fewest goals outside the Old Firm.

This could be an entertaining battle in the capital.

Can Kilmarnock move off the bottom?

Image:

Both Kilmarnock and Hibs lost in midweek





Both sides head into the match at Rugby Park on the back of midweek defeats.

Derek McInnes was forced to apologise to the Kilmarnock fans after a 4-0 loss at fellow strugglers Dundee United saw them drop to the foot of the table while Hibs lost 2-0 at home to Ross County.

Killie are on a run of three straight defeats and have managed to score just 11 goals in their first 15 games of the season.

Hibs though have struggled on the road so far managing just two wins from seven games, so it could be an intriguing encounter at Rugby Park.

Will St Johnstone’s unbeaten run continue?

Image:

St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last four games





Callum Davidson’s in-form side are without a defeat in their last four matches after following up their shock win over Rangers with a late draw at St Mirren in midweek.

St Johnstone currently sit sixth in the league, but a victory could see them head into the break in third place depending on other results.

Image:

Motherwell lost at home to Celtic in midweek





Motherwell are just four points above the relegation zone after losing their last two games, against Hearts and Celtic, by a single goal.

Steven Hammell will take confidence from their away form, though, with four of their five wins this season being on the road.

Can United beat Aberdeen again?

Image:

Aberdeen currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership





It is back to Pittodrie for Aberdeen on Saturday evening after another bruising away defeat.

They lost at Livingston in midweek while Dundee United thumped Kilmarnock 4-0 to move off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

T﻿he Dons will feel they have a score to settle after United beat them 4-0 at Tannadice last month.

Victory for Jim Goodwin’s side would see them head into the break a maximum of 10 points behind second-placed Rangers, while a win for Liam Fox’s men could see them move out of the relegation zone.

