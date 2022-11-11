SEAL Team boss delivers disappointing update on film spin-off

After the hit military drama’s move from CBS to Paramount+, a spin-off movie was announced for Jason Hayes (played by David Boreanaz) and the rest of Bravo Team. Unfortunately, SEAL Team boss Spencer Hudnut has confirmed they won’t be making plans to start shooting the squad’s feature debut for some time.

Spencer has admitted there are currently no set plans to start shooting SEAL Team’s upcoming feature film.

Fans of the intense military drama are still reeling from the tragic yet not unforeseen death of Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot).

However, despite Max jumping ship to focus on his new CBS show, Fire Country, fans should have a seventh season to look forward to once the two-part finale is wrapped up.

In his latest update, the showrunner confirmed: “The focus right now is on season six and season seven.”

READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles