Seann Walsh’s ex vented to Will Smith’s wife Jada over Katya kiss

In response, Rebecca claimed Seann shut her down and told her: “If you saw the two of us together, you would see we’re just friends and you would be able to see what a psychopath you are.”

Jada, shocked, told Rebecca that this was “gaslighting”, as she recalled Seann apologising the next day and promised to make it up to her.

However, just a mere three days later the pictures emerged of the I’m a Celebrity star’s infidelity.

Rebecca recalled: “My face just lit up because I was right, and if I was right about that, what else had I been right about?”