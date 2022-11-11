Sixty firefighters scrambled to blaze as large plume of smoke seen

Sixty firefighters have responded to a blaze at a Bradford industrial centre.

Local emergency services confirmed that a fire has ignited a single-storey building on Buck Street.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the fire engulfed “100 percent” of the building.

They added that a HGV inside the premises was also ignited, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters were called around 3.30pm today, and have since attended the scene.

They are now working to establish the building’s contents after it caught fire.

Pictures and videos show smoke billowing out from the building in the city’s centre.