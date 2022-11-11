Sky Sports F1 ‘not expected to apologise to Max Verstappen’

Sky Sports are not expected to publicly apologise to Max Verstappen and Red Bull despite the team boycotting the broadcaster over comments made by popular pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz about the Dutchman’s world titles. The Constructors’ champions will speak to the outlet during the Brazil Grand Prix weekend after their stand in Mexico but Sky will not take any public actions to address the situation.

Verstappen and Red Bull refused to speak to Sky during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend after comments made by Kravitz on his show ‘Ted’s Notebook’ after the US Grand Prix were unearthed by the team during the course of the action on Thursday and Friday. The experienced reporter claimed Lewis Hamilton had been ‘robbed’ of the title in 2021 while he also suggested the Dutchman was not capable of winning a title in a ‘normal way’.

Verstappen was the first to ditch the broadcaster as a result of what was said, with his team quickly following suit in solidarity and German and Italian arms of the media giant also affected.

In-person talks have since taken place between Sky Sports F1 director Billy McGinty and Red Bull and the boycott has been lifted for the action at Interlagos. Verstappen is also expected to have the opportunity to exchange views with those at Sky but is unlikely to receive a public apology according to the Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

