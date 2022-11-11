Sons of Norway talks Trinity Missions volunteer program

WINDOM — The Sons of Norway Stavanger Lodge will meet at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19, at the Cottonwood County Historical Society Museum, 812 Fourth Ave., Windom.

The program will be Mission to Mississippi, now Trinity Missions, a volunteer program that brings help to Greenville, Mississippi. It began in Oakes, North Dakota, when a Methodist pastor enlisted some men and women to travel to Greenville to help a Methodist congregation prepare their church building for local ministry projects.

In 2007, Rev. Harvey Pedersen, team leader, retired and moved to rural Lamberton, and began recruiting groups of workers from the area. The mission includes other workers from North Dakota and Osceola, Nebraska, and it is funded by contributions from churches and individual donors.

The mission now focuses on bringing construction workers and materials to needy homeowners in Greenville.

All are welcome to attend this free program. Refreshments will be served.