Stan Wawrinka speaks about frosty exchange with Mirka Federer

Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka has opened up on the ugly encounter that took place in 2014 between he and the Federer’s.

The three-time Grand Slam champion faced off against the 20-time Grand Slam champion in a tense three-set semi final contest.

Federer ended up walking away with the 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 victory but it was throughout the contest when things turned ugly between Wawrinka and Mirka Federer.

Wawrinka accused Mirka of distracting him before he served and appeared to raise his concerns with the chair umpire.

Mirka, according to reports, is said to have labelled Wawrinka a “cry baby” in the middle of the on-court drama.

Things then turned tense between Wawrinka and Federer on court with Wawrinka questioning exactly what she had said to Federer.

“She did the same thing at Wimbledon. Every time I am on her side she yells before I serve,” Wawrinka reportedly told the chair umpire.

“It’s unbearable.”

Stan wasn’t happy. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

In a recent interview with RMC, Wawrinka spoke about the frosty exchange between he the tennis legend’s wife.

“For sure, it was very, very tense right after the semi-final,” Wawrinka said of the 2014 match.

“Very, very hot, very, very complicated, on both sides. It’s a good thing there were no cameras in the hallways and locker rooms back then.

“But once again, at some point, when you get caught up in the emotion, for things that don’t necessarily happen because of your fault, you have to know how to take some distance.

“Don’t forget everything we’ve been through together, let the night and the next day pass, don’t see each other and then simply discuss it.

“We had to remember that we had a Davis Cup to win. I wasn’t going to let a little argument, which became a big one because of the emotions, disrupt this victory.”

A few weeks later Wawrinka and Federer teamed up to lead Switzerland to a 3-1 victory over France to claim the Davis Cup.

The men put the drama behind them. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

The 2014 issue was thrust back into the limelight after Wawrinka offered up some savage words of advice to a youngster after a recent loss.

Wawrinka was beaten by rising star Holger Rune in the opening round of the Paris Masters overnight 4-6, 7-5 7-6 and it was at the net when the Swiss star let rip.

As the two men approached the net to shake hands following the back and forth tussle, Wawrinka leaned over and offered up some brutal advice for his younger opponent.

“My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on the court, OK?” Wawrinka was overhead saying by on-court microphones.

Wawrinka quickly walked away from his opponent, shaking the hand of the chair umpire before departing. Rune looked stunned by the words from the Grand Slam champ as he made his way off the court.