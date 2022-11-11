Stealers Wheel founder Rab Noakes dies ‘suddenly’ aged 75 

Tributes have flooded in online as Stuck In The Middle With You hitmaker, Rab Noakes died at the age 75. The Scottish singer, founder of the band Stealers Wheel, was said to have died suddenly in the hospital, according to reports.

Musician Barbara Dickson announced his death on Friday.

She said earlier today: “My dear and old friend Rab Noakes has died suddenly in hospital today.

“I am shocked. We had so much in common – The Everly Brothers, the Flying Burrito Brothers and an enduring love of songs, particularly traditional music.

“Sleep well, Rab. May you rest in peace.”

