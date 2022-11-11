STEM Metaverse to launch NFT platform for kids

STEM Metaverse, a learning platform for students has built an in-house and blockchain-enabled non-fungible token (NFT) platform where kids can upload their artwork with complete security, the company informed.

“Uploading artwork on Opensea and other mainstream NFT platforms require one to link wallets and earn through cryptocurrency which can be a lot for kids. Hence, the STEM metaverse NFT platform offers a secure blockchain-enabled space that is Copa Complaint and does not require the child to reveal their private details, like phone number, email, among others,” Ritika Kumar, co-founder, STEM Metaverse, added.

The company further noted that the brand is set to launch this at the ‘Kukdukoo art festival’ which will be held in Noida Stadium on November 12 and 13, 2022.

The company claimed that they are using blockchain as a safe digital space for children to upload their artwork and the on every upload, children will be given a do-it-yourself (DIY) Google Cardboard virtual reality (VR) headset kit.

