Categories
UK

Stephen Kenny announces Ireland squad for Norway and Malta friendly fixtures


Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has announced his squad for the upcoming friendly encounters against Norway (Home – November 17) and Malta (Away – November 20).

Stephen Kenny announces Ireland squad for Norway and Malta friendly fixtures

The panel includes first senior call-ups for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Stoke City midfielder Will Smallbone.

Full squad below:

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: