Stick With Manatees By Purchasing A Florida Fish And Wildlife Decal

FLORIDA — This month is National Manatee Awareness Month and, to recognize the month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have released its 2022-23 manatee decals. Sea turtle decals are available, too.

These waterproof stickers are colorfully illustrated and look right at home on watercraft, car bumpers or anywhere you want to show your support for these native species.

New decal designs are released each July and can be purchased with a $5 donation when you register or re-register a vehicle or boat at local tax collector’s offices across the state. The funds raised by decal donations go directly toward supporting research, rescue and management efforts for manatees and sea turtles.