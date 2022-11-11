Categories
Business

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and more


News Update – Pre-Markets

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator’s stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens’ strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.

Intel (INTC) – The chip maker’s stock was rated underweight in resumed coverage at JPMorgan Chase following a restriction period, compared with its most recent rating of overweight. JPMorgan said Intel will participate in an overall industry rebound, but at a slower pace due to competitive pressures. Intel fell 2% in premarket action.

US Bancorp (USB) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has sold more than 91 million shares of US Bancorp since the start of the year, according to a regulatory filing. Berkshire now owns just over 53 million shares, a 3.6% stake.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Shares of the casino operators rose after China eased Covid-19 restrictions. Wynn rose 3.4% in the premarket while Las Vegas Sands jumped 3.6%.

Doximity (DOCS) – Doximity surged 21.1% in premarket trading after the online platform for medical professionals reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a new share repurchase program.

Duolingo (DUOL) – Duolingo shares fell 3.2% in the premarket after reporting revenue for its most recent quarter fell slightly short of analyst forecasts. The provider of online language classes also reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and increased its full-year revenue outlook.

LegalZoom (LZ) – LegalZoom rallied 15.4% in premarket action following better-than-expected quarterly results from the online provider of legal documents and advice. LegalZoom reported a quarterly loss that was smaller than analysts had anticipated and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Beazer Homes (BZH) – Beazer rose 1.6% in premarket trading after its quarterly earnings and revenue came in above Wall Street consensus. Beazer benefited from gains in both home prices and profit margins.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to correct JPMorgan Chase’s prior rating on Intel.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: