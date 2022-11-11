Categories
Celebrities

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas takes over school PE lesson


The move was part of a national drive to boost youngsters’ wellbeing.

The Queen of Latin, 62, spent a morning at Brixton’s Corpus Christi school in south London.

The BBC star teamed up with the Imperial Society of Teachers’ Richard Still and Malcolm Hill to get students doing the cha-cha-cha.

Jimi Powell, nine, said: “Dance is important because it can express your emotions and release your happiness.”

Shirley said: “More children should have the opportunity to experience dance… it is a great addition to traditional sports lessons.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: