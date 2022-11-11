Categories
Sunday nights now belong to Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Costner


Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King; Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.

At the start of the new Paramount+ drama Tulsa King, a septuagenarian mafia capo named Dwight “The General” Manfredi gets out of prison after 25 years and is immediately reassigned from New York to Oklahoma, with the vague instructions from his bosses to “earn.” Dwight is a man out of time and place, no longer as valued as he used to be but trying to make a go of it in a strange new world. In other words, he’s a lot like the actor playing him, Sylvester Stallone, who was once one of the world’s biggest movie stars and is now giving television a try.
 
Tulsa King—debuting Sunday, November 13 with a two-episode premiere—is the latest series from Taylor Sheridan, the writer-producer of the mega-hit Yellowstone and its various spinoffs. His collaborator is Terence Winter, the Boardwalk Empire creator, serving as co-writer and showrunner on Tulsa King. The premise is a mix of Yellowstone and The Sopranos (a series Winter worked on), with organized crime intrigue mixed into the story of a stubborn old man struggling to adjust to changing times.
 
The twist is that Stallone’s Dwight is also adjusting to… well, Tulsa. Yellowstone is the story of the rich and powerful John Dutton (Kevin Costner), whose family has owned the largest cattle ranch in Montana for over a century. When Dutton gets grumpy about progress, he’s angry at all the politicians and venture capitalists who want to turn his home into an Instagram backdrop for out-of-state influencers. Dwight Manfredi, meanwhile, has to get used to living in a city with more churches than taxi cabs.

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King

Make no mistake, though: The General is very much a Taylor Sheridan protagonist. Based on the first two episodes, the tone of Tulsa King will be somewhat lighter than Yellowstone’s, as this guy who’s been locked up for a quarter-century discovers iPhones, a cashless economy, pedestrian signals that bellow “Wait!,” and wokeness. (If you assumed there will be a scene where Dwight complains about pronouns, you assumed correctly.)
 
A hallmark of Sheridan’s TV work is that he prefers to jump to the parts of his story where something’s happening. That instinct works against Tulsa King’s first episode, which feels like it’s missing a few scenes as it hurriedly establishes the plot. Dwight lands in Tulsa and persuades a local named Tyson (Jay Will) to become his personal driver. And before he even gets to his hotel, he stops at a cannabis dispensary, where he bullies the owner, Bohdi (Martin Starr), into paying him protection money.
 
Episode 2 is better, as Sheridan and Winter delve into exactly how the General expects to make illegal money off legal weed. The second hour features more relaxed, conversational scenes between the antihero and his new associates, including a laidback bartender (Garrett Hedlund) and an FBI agent (Andrea Savage) who befriends Dwight before she learns who he is.
 
If nothing else, the relatively spry first two episodes of Tulsa King offer a contrast to the dour Yellowstone, which returns Sunday night on Paramount (the cable channel, not the streaming service) with a two-part Season 5 premiere.

Yellowstone

Once again with Yellowstone, Sheridan skips ahead impatiently. Season 4 ended with John Dutton announcing a run for governor, as a last-ditch effort to save his land and his family—including his loose cannon daughter and business manager, Beth (Kelly Reilly)—from a conspiracy between the government and a ruthless real estate firm. Season 5 opens on election night, followed quickly by John’s inauguration, followed almost immediately by him getting fed up with the new job. He’s not having as much fun as Dwight, that’s for sure.
 
One of the selling points for Sheridan’s work is that the shows he writes (as well as the movies, like the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water) are set in the kinds of rural communities and small cities underrepresented in pop culture. It’s an open question, though, whether Sheridan actually has a unique understanding of these places. Yellowstone, for all the talk of it being a “red state show,” is naggingly vague about how politics and business actually work in its overheated, melodramatic universe. And Tulsa King’s take on its city in the early going feels like what someone might presume life in an Oklahoma city to be like—sleepy, low-crime—rather than the reality of the place.
 
But Sheridan retains his knack for writing flavorful tough guy (and gal) dialogue. And he remains a gift to aging actors like Costner and Stallone. It’s been a while since Stallone had a part this good, allowing him to show off his shrewdness, his toughness, and his gentility in equal measure. Even when the story he’s in is sloppy and somewhat absurd—and even when his Dwight is grumbling like a MAGA pundit about declining standards of manliness—he’s still someone viewers would want to have a bourbon with. That’s the Sheridan touch.
 
Season one of Tulsa King premieres on the streaming service Paramount+ on Sunday, November 13. Season five of Yellowstone premieres on the TV network Paramount on Sunday, November 13.



Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King.

