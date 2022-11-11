Sunny Edwards targets super flyweight world champion in 2023 | DAZN News Norway

IBF world flyweight champion Sunny Edwards has some big plans if he can navigate his latest world title defence on Friday night.

The undefeated British star takes on Felix Alvarado in his adopted home city of Sheffield and there are some big plans afoot for the 26-year-old.

One name which is on Edwards’ wishlist is WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez who is thinking about a move back down to 112lbs.

“When Bam Rodriguez says he is coming down to take my world title, I will oblige him,” Edwards told Boxing Scene.

“I will do everything I can to make sure that is my next fight. Everyone says he is going to beat me and I can’t have that.”

However, there is some doubt in Edwards’ mind as to whether the fight will actually happen due to there being a chance that Rodriguez could decide to face Julio Cesar Martinez, someone who has been accused of frequently avoiding a fight with the IBF world flyweight title holder.

“If he ends up fighting Martinez, then he has avoided me as well.

“He says he wants to step down and fight me, but if he doesn’t I’m not going to sit around at flyweight too long.”