Swiss luxury watchmaker reveals Hublot Loves Football Stadium in the metaverse – Sport360 News

Another first for the Official Timekeeper in the world of football, Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot enters the metaverse with the unveiling of the ‘Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium’. A hybrid sport, art, and digital events space, the stadium structure is inspired by the intricate design of the case body and digital face of Hublot’s recently launched Big Bang ewatch. Designed by legendary MEIS architects, the foremost designers of sports and entertainment venues credited with designing Crypto.com stadium, Everton FC and Roma Stadiums. The stadium also marks the largest venue built in the Spatial metaverse. Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO, said: “Loud and forward-thinking approaches to design are part of our DNA, making the Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium a natural progression for our brand.

Continuing our legacy as the trusted timekeeper of world football, this initiative allows us to place a timestamp in metaverse history when the intersection of luxury, fashion, sport and virtual worlds is beginning to take off. Football provides a place for us to unite and celebrate our shared dreams, and we are extending football into a new realm. We invite you to gaze through the porthole into this new world, where you can discover our Hublot Loves Football latest visuals starring our Ambassadors and Friends of the Brand. We can all gather, celebrate our shared human history and look forward to our future together.

As part of its longstanding commitment to innovation, Hublot was an early adopter of crypto amongst luxury watch brands. In 2018, Hublot unveiled the limited edition Big Bang Meca-10P2P that was only available to be purchased via Bitcoin payments, a watch pegged to the 10thanniversary of the currency. Hublot partnered with Spatial, Web3 platform dedicated to helping creators and brands build visually stunning 3D spaces, for the brand’s first foray into the metaverse. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney, Spatial is the Web3 home for luxury brands in the metaverse with over 4 million minutes spent on the platform every week.

Visitors will be able to explore a 360-degree virtual stadium, inspired by Hublot’s Big Bang e, accessible for free via mobile, desktop or Oculus headset. Jinha Lee, Co-Founder and CPO of Spatial, said: “We are proud to be working with Hublot on this important sporting and metaverse milestone–creating our biggest space to date. At its core, the metaverse represents a new dimension for creativity, innovation, and inclusion. We channeled that vision into a unique immersive experience where people from all over the world can come together and celebrate the world’s game. To do this we created a world that showcases our mutual love for football, art, and community.”

The experience will be open to the general public via mobile and online on Spatial.io, allowing anyone to explore the 90,000-spectator football stadium, equipped with a kilometre-long concourse and media wall. Dan Meis, FAIA, Founder and Managing Principle of MEIS Studios, said: “In designing this stadium, we took inspiration from Hublot’s brave, unapologetic, and an unparalleled approach to design. By referencing the Big Bang e, the project mirrors Hublot’s storied history of introducing new dimensions of design to new audiences. This partnership encapsulates all the world has come to know from Hublot and MEIS: A forward-thinking design philosophy paired with an attention to detail that is timeless and without equal. ”As part of the Hublot Loves Football campaign, dedicated exhibitions equipped for VRexperience to access the stadium will pop up next to Hublot Boutiques in luxury shopping malls in Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand across November.