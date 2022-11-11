Sylvester Stallone ‘loathed’ Schwarzenegger as he details feud

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone is currently preparing for the release of his new series Tulsa King. Reflecting on his career so far, the Rambo actor told Jonathan Ross about his long-running feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger as they fought for the same role.
Sylvester recalled: “We couldn’t stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while.
“We truly, truly loathed each other. He’s quite clever.
“He goes around town saying, ‘I can’t wait to do this film…’ I go to my agent, ‘Get that thing away from him. Get people options on me.’
“I got it and I said, ‘What a piece of s*** this is.’ He goes, ‘Ha ha ha!’”
Taking a dig at Arnie, the actor added: “At least I wasn’t pregnant in a film Arnold. We’re even.”
Sylvester, who tuned into the ITV chat show from New York via Zoom went on to offer Tyson Fury a role in Expendables.
He told his fellow guest: “I think he’d be fantastic, he’s a natural force of nature and he has charisma so why wouldn’t we want him?
“As long as he’s on the other side beating up the other guys.”
“I sparred with Ali, Joe Fraser gave me 11 stitches and that was in about two seconds,” he detailed.
“I was thinking about using him instead of Mr T in Rocky 3. I said, ‘Let me use a real fighter.’ That’s not a good idea.
“They don’t know how to stop pulling their punches, that’s the whole point. They think, ‘I’ll just follow through.’
“Earnie Shavers literally almost beat me to death without trying. [He was] wearing 20 ounce gloves. Imagine if he was angry!”
But it wasn’t just boxing which led to injury as he was also when playing football with Pelé.
The actor revealed: “He said ‘You’re supposed to play a goalie, I’m going to tell you exactly where I’m going to kick it [the ball] and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.’
“I stand in the corner and all I hear is this [woosh]… next thing I know, my finger’s broken. It [the ball] tore through the back of the net and broke a window. I learned my lesson, I tell you that.”
The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday on ITV at 10pm.
