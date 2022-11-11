Team picks announced for tennis all-stars

The NTL girls’ tennis coaches announced their selections for the Northern Tier all-stars and individual award winners.

Cowanesque Valley’s Paisley Nudd was selected as the NTL “Player of the Year” for the 2022 season.

Along with Nudd, Cowanesque Valley had four players honored as Kylie Stone was named to the first team and Logan Hamilton, Laynie Labarron and Janna Quick were selected as members of the second team.

Wellsboro and North Penn-Liberty each had two players recognized. The Lady Hornets had Ana Perry and Hannah Nuss named to the first team, while the Lady Mounties had Marissa Griess named to the first team and Martina Bradford named to the second team.

First team selections for this season’s all-stars are Kylie Stone (Cowanesque Valley), Marissa Griess (NP-Liberty), Jocelyn Stroud (Towanda), Ana Perry (Wellsboro) and Hannah Nuss (Wellsboro).

Second team picks included Logan Hamilton (Cowanesque Valley), Laynie Labarron (Cowanesque Valley), Janna Quick (Cowanesque Valley), Martina Bradford (NP-Liberty) and Lainey Alderfer (Towanda).

The girls tennis teams wrapped up their season with district playoffs in late October.