Ted Kravitz addresses Max Verstappen falling out

Ted Kravitz has opened up on Max Verstappen’s decision to boycott Sky Sports F1 at the Mexican Grand Prix as he detailed talks between the channel and Red Bull. Kravitz admitted both sides “had a good chat” ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix but confirmed the team’s snub had come to an end.

He made the admission on his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ programme after the qualifying session this evening.

Kravitz said: “Following what happened with us, and me, and Max Verstappen in Mexico. Listen, we sat down, we had a good chat but as Max said yesterday we drew a line under it. So onwards and upwards.”

Ahead of the weekend, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf claimed Sky Sports F1 were unlikely to issue a public apology to viewers. However, it is understood Verstappen met with Sky Sports representatives ahead of this weekend’s race.

