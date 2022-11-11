Tennis: Ukraine leads Japan 2-0 in Billie Jean King Cup playoff

Japan lost both opening-day singles matches against Ukraine in their best-of-five playoff tie of the Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis team competition Friday.

Marta Kostyuk defeated Misaki Doi 7-6(1), 6-4 before Katarina Zavatska followed with a 7-6(3), 6-2 victory over Moyuka Uchijima at Tokyo’s Ariake Colosseum.

Misaki Doi of Japan plays against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in a singles match of the Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis team competition at Tokyo’s Ariake Colosseum on Nov. 11, 2022. (Kyodo)

In the first match, Kostyuk clinched the only break of the second set to go up 5-4 and served out the match.

The left-handed Doi committed 31 unforced errors in the match against Kostyuk’s 21.

“It’s disappointing because I had chances in both sets,” Doi said. “My opponent was better toward the end, at important points.”

Second-match winner Zavatska took four straight points from 3-3 in the first-set tiebreak. She went on to end the match with a forehand volley into the open court.

Playoff winners will advance to the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in 2023, while losers will compete at their regional Group I events.