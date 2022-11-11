The Beatles Bootleg To Come Brighton Centre on 18 Dec – Brighton – Brighton Journal

From ‘Love Me Do’ to ‘Let It Be’, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour, the world’s Premier Beatle band returns to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant revolutionary and divisive decade of all – the Swinging Sixties. They will come to the Brighton Centre on 18 Dec – Brighton, Brighton Centre.

It’s all here…the iconic mop tops and the Chelsea boots, the Vox amps and the Chesterfield suits. Each tiny vocal inflection and each witty Beatle quip, all meticulously studied on this Magical Mystery trip.

With a little help from their orchestral ensemble and featuring a special set to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the ‘Please Please Me’ LP, this multi-media show is an absolute must-see for Beatle fans of all ages. It’s not the Beatles but you simply won’t believe it.

“Less a Tribute more a reincarnation” – The Daily Telegraph

“Mind-bogglingly authentic” – The Mail on Sunday

“Entirely Convincing” – The Times

The Bootleg Beatles UK Tour 2022

– Advertisement –