The Best New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ And Mubi This Weekend

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Emily Blunt attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & … [+] Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you’re like me, then you have multiple subscriptions to several different streaming platforms—which are all constantly adding new movies. Which begs the question each successive weekend: What do I watch?

For me, it helps to have all of those new films in one place. So in this article, I’ll run through the biggest new movies on major stream platforms, including Netflix

NFLX

, Amazon

AMZN

Prime, Hulu, HBO, Peacock, Mubi, Disney+, Apple

AAPL



AAPL

TV+, and Paramount

PARA

+.

At the end of the article, you can find a full list of all the new films available to stream this weekend.

The English (Amazon Prime)

In the Powder River region of Wyoming, cattle baron and English gentleman Thomas Trafford, despite being the first European to enter the region, is struggling to maintain his empire against the homesteader ‘invasion’.

Mythic Quest: Season 3 (Apple TV+)

The team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time is tasked with building worlds, moulding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.

Where the Crawdads Sing (Netflix)

Abandoned as a girl, Kya raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. However, when one of them is found dead, Kya immediately becomes the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal many secrets.

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, is released from prison after 25 years and exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma; realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew.

Fruitvale Station (Hulu)

Though he once spent time in San Quentin, 22-year-old black man Oscar Grant (Michael B. Jordan) is now trying hard to live a clean life and support his girlfriend (Melonie Diaz) and young daughter (Ariana Neal). Flashbacks reveal the last day in Oscar’s life, in which he accompanied his family and friends to San Francisco to watch fireworks on New Year’s Eve, and, on the way back home, became swept up in an altercation with police that ended in tragedy. Based on a true story.

For the Love of Kitchens: Season 2 (HBO)

A skilled team of artisans craft beautiful kitchens and traditional furnishings for their clients from their 16th-century water mill-turned-workshop in the heart of the English countryside.

Mary Poppins Returns (Disney+)

Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed in five days unless he can pay back a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins — the beloved nanny from their childhood — arrives to save the day and take the Banks family on a magical, fun-filled adventure.

The Kingdom I (Mubi)

Strange things are happening in the underbelly of a Danish hospital in Lars von Trier’s long unavailable, cult TV phenomenon.

Every new movie and show you can stream this weekend

Netflix

Ancient Apocalypse (November 11)

Capturing the Killer Nurse (November 11)

Don’t Leave (November 11)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under (November 11)

Goosebumps (November 11)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (November 11)

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 (November 11)

Monica, O My Darling (November 11)

My Father’s Dragon (November 11)

Where the Crawdads Sing (November 12)

Amazon Prime

The English (November 11)

From the Top of My Lungs (November 11)

Mammals (November 11)

La Caida / Dive (November 11)

Hulu

Code Name Banshee (November 11)

First Love (November 11)

Fruitvale Station (November 11)

Pil’s Adventure (November 11)

A Merry Christmas Wish Catch the Fair One (November 13)

HBO

The Craftsman: Season 2 (November 11)

Entre Nos: The Winners 3 (November 11)

For the Love of Kitchens: Season 2 (November 11)

Fruitvale Station (November 11)

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (November 11)

Hazlo Como Hombre (November 13)

Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna): Season 1 Premiere (November 13)

Disney+

Eyewitness: D-Day (November 11)

Fire of Love (November 11)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version) (November 11)

Port Security: Hamburg (November 11)

Sea of Shadows (November 11)

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest: Season 3 (November 11)

Paramount+

The Challenge: Season 36 (November 9)

The Greatest @Home Videos (November 11)

Transformers: EarthSpark: Premiere (November 11)

Tulsa King (November 13)

MTV Europe Music Awards (November 13)

Mubi