The earnings battle: AWS vs Microsoft vs Google Cloud, Q3’22

These three massive technology conglomerates have been leading the global public cloud and cloud services market for years now, while also battling each other for market leadership.

Gartner projects that total end-user worldwide spending on public cloud services will hit a record $592 billion in 2023, which would represent a 21% increase compared to $490 billion in 2022.

“Cloud migration is not stopping,” said Sid Nag, vice president and analyst at Gartner. “Cloud computing will continue to be a bastion of safety and innovation, supporting growth during uncertain times due to its agile, elastic and scalable nature.”

AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft earnings

All three companies ended quarters on 30th September 2022.

That represented Amazon and Google’s third quarter for the year, while the three months from July to September represented Microsoft’s first fiscal quarter of 2023.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Amazon’s cloud business, led by CEO Adam Selipsky, while Google Cloud is Google’s flagship cloud group, run by CEO Thomas Kurian.

It is key to note that Microsoft doesn’t break out its cloud business as a standalone business group and has yet to provides exact dollar figures for its flagship Azure cloud offering. Instead, Microsoft wraps Azure and other cloud services inside the company’s ‘Intelligent Cloud’ segment.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were both bullish about their companies’ futures in cloud computing during their earnings report with media and analysts last month as the market continues to expand. Amazon’s new CEO Andy Jassy did not attend the Amazon’s recent earnings report.

Here we are breaking down AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft’s cloud financial results around total revenue, sales growth, operating income and overall worldwide cloud market share for the third quarter 2022, as well as what each company’s leaders had to say about their cloud results.