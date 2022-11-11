The MacBook Pro Is 20% Off For Cyber Monday

While all the best Cyber Monday deals will be available Nov. 28 — you know, on actual Cyber Monday — it looks like many stores are sharing deals early this year. This is great if you’ve been in the mood to get a jump on your holiday shopping, and even better if you can’t live another minute without a new gadget in your life. Enter: Apple’s Cyber Monday 2022 deals.

While more sales will become available as the month of November marches on, there are plenty of Apple products available at a steep discount as we speak. In other words, there’s no need to wait for Cyber Monday — or even Black Friday — to get your mitts on an Apple Watch to track your health data or a pair of AirPods so you can finally watch Netflix in surround sound. (Because you know you lost one ear bud ages ago.)

Pick up an Apple product for yourself, or splurge and get something extra, extra nice for a friend, partner, or family member. It’s so much easier to pick up the likes of a sleek and fancy MacBook Pro — that usually goes for a whopping $1,599 — when it’s cool 20% off. Read on below for the best of Apple’s Cyber Monday deals for 2022 and take your pick.

13% Off MacBook Air

The 2022 MacBook Air is super thin and weighs only 2.7 pounds, making it more portable than ever. Get all your work done with the faster next-generation 8-core CPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. The glossy 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors for extra bright images and detail. The 1080 p FaceTime HD camera, mic, and speaker system combo means you’ll look and sound great on video calls.

12% Off AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro features active noise cancellation so you can fully enjoy your music and podcasts without hearing coworkers, roommates, or the buzz of traffic nearby. There’s also a transparency mode that allows you to stay aware of your surroundings. The Pros are sweat and water-resistant and have a customizable fit. Get access to Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!”

29% Off Apple Watch

If you’ve had your eye on an Apple Watch, now may be the best time to take the plunge. The Series 7 has nearly 20% more screen area than the Series 6, making it super easy to glance down and see your workout and health stats, like your blood oxygen levels and heart rate. It also allows you to track your workouts, whether it’s a long run to mellow Tai chi. When you’re ready to chill at the end of the day, the watch offers mindfulness exercises and even tracks your sleep.

20% Off MacBook Pro

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro offers up to 3.7 times faster performance than older models, so you can run dozens of things at once. Its longer battery life — up to 17 hours! — means you can work on the go without having to worry about finding an outlet. The 64GB memory ensures everything runs fast and fluid. On top of that, the six-speaker sound system and 14-inch Liquid Retina display will make for a perfect work (and Netflix) watching experience.

18% Off Apple AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max headphones cancel out outside noise, but also have a transparency mode so you can hear and interact with the world around you. Its spatial audio and dynamic tracking make it sound like you’re in a theater. Designed with knit-mesh ear cushions, they’re a comfy fit if you prefer headphones over ear buds. Charge them up and get 20 hours of listening, movie watching, or talk time.