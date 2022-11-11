The true story behind Capturing the Killer Nurse on Netflix

Netflix has produced a string of hit documentaries in recent years, from Tiger King and Night Stalker to Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The Good Nurse, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, came out in September, telling the true twisted story of a nurse’s killer secret. The streaming service has since released a follow-up documentary detailing the real story of the murderer who would become known as Charles Cullen in Capturing the Killer Nurse.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Capturing the Killer Nurse.

Former nurse Charles Cullen’s official murder count is 29 patients, although he confessed to 40 deaths.

But as he worked in the profession over a 15-year time span at various medical centres in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, he could have killed up to 400 people.

The trailer for the docu-series explains that he was able to operate undetected as there were no witnesses and no hard evidence to prove his crimes.

The truth only came out after his colleague Amy Loughren walked in on him murdering one of his patients and was subsequently arrested in 2003.

