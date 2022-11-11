The Truth About Nick Cannon’s Relationship With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon’s family has expended at a rather exponential pace in just eight years. At the time of his divorce from Mariah Carey in 2014, Nick Cannon had only fathered twins Moroccan and Monroe. Following the divorce, The Masked Singer host went on to pursue consensually non-monogamous relationships with several women, and has since fathered an astounding ten more children with five different women.





Among these women is DJ and former radio personality, Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child with Cannon, after welcoming twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. As the two prepare to welcome their third child in the coming months, we take a look at everything Abby De La Rosa has said about her relationship with Nick Cannon.

8/8 Abby De La Rosa And Nick Cannon Have Been In a Polyamorous Relationship Since 2018

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon’s relationship commenced four years after Cannon’s divorce from Mariah Carey. Despite rampant criticism, De La Rosa has consistently and fiercely defended her connection with the former Wild N’ Out host.

De La Rosa even clarified a prevalent misconception about her relationship with Cannon on an episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast. “Being in a situation, or polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label, relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth.”

7/8 Abby De La Rosa And Nick Cannon Are Expecting Their Third Child

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon have been coparenting their twins Zion and Zillion for over a year now. As it turns out, the two have also been making plans to expand their family as well. De La Rosa, who announced her pregnancy in June, recently confirmed that Cannon is the father of her third child.

“1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful,” Abby wrote on Instagram. “Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y’all be safe out there.”

6/8 Abby De La Rosa Knew About Nick Cannon’s Polyamorous Lifestyle Beforehand

When news of their romance broke, most fans assumed that Abby De La Rosa was blindsided by Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle. However, the DJ has maintained that she knew exactly what she was getting into before pursuing a relationship with Cannon.

“I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in,” she said during her interview with the Lovers and Friends podcast. “I’ve always known the type of lifestyle he lived.”

5/8 Abby De La Rosa Finds Her Relationship With Nick Cannon Very Freeing

While a non-monogamous relationship might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s certainly worked out pretty well for Abby De La Rosa. During her interview with Lovers and Friends host Shan Boodram, De La Rosa disclosed that her relationship with Cannon has been incredibly freeing.

“Our connection was very freeing,” she said, “and it was very fun and open. I took that exactly for what it is. I felt comfortable, I felt safe.”

4/8 Abby De La Rosa Trusts Her Connection With Nick Cannon

Despite its unconventional nature, Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon’s relationship is built on trust and honesty. In fact, despite knowing about all of Cannon’s baby mamas, De La Rosa still trusts her connection with him.

“Technically speaking, we all know about each other,” she told the Lovers and Friends podcast. “It’s just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. And I trust the connection that I have with Nick.”

3/8 Does Abby De La Rosa And Nick Cannon’s Polyamorous Relationship Affect Their Children?

Despite their unusual relationship, Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon have somehow managed to make their co-parenting relationship work. In her interview with the Lovers and Friends podcast, De La Rosa clarified that her relationship with Cannon has never affected her ability to fulfill her parenting duties.

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

2/8 Abby De La Rosa Is Still Open To Making New Romantic Connections

Just like Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa is free to pursue romantic relationships with other people.

Although the DJ has been in a relationship with Cannon for four years, she knows in her “heart of hearts that [Nick Cannon] isn’t [her] forever person” and is still searching for her happily ever after. However, De La Rosa remains intent on keeping details of her other romantic relationships private.

1/8 How Does Abby De La Rosa Feel About Monogamy?

Despite her current relationship status, Abby De La Rosa still sees herself in a monogamous relationship down the line. In fact, the DJ is certain that her connection with Cannon will end at one point.

“I think I see monogamy for myself down the line,” she said, “and this [relationship with Nick Cannon] won’t get me there. But I love where I’m at, at this very moment. It’s just not my forever.”