The UK’s last recession and why the next one ‘will be the worst’





The UK is nearing a recession after it was announced Friday that the economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022. The Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) figures show that the UK’s GDP (gross domestic product) went into negative territory. GDP figures are intended to show how productive an economy is, and indicate whether it is headed in a positive direction, and a recession defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gave a concerning outlook for the UK economy on Friday, after he said: “I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. “But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.” The last time the UK was in recession was in the first half of 2020, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP dropped drastically by over 20 percent due to the strict lockdown measures that were needed to stop the spread of the virus. GDP did not return to pre-pandemic levels until the following year — the health crisis represented a once-in-a-generation challenge that is unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.

The Bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, added: "We can't make promises about future interest rates, but based on where we stand today, we think the bank rate will have to go up by less than currently priced in financial markets." Inflation is also predicted by the Bank to peak at 11 percent in 2023. The Government is expected to announce spending cuts and tax rises in the near future. Many see this as another round of austerity, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Hunt warning that "difficult decisions" will have to be made. Some business experts are calling for a different approach, however. This week, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chair Martin McTague said: "The Government next week at its Autumn Statement must not just balance the books – it has to have a clear set of measures that will help boost prosperity, growth and jobs.

“Without it, in a year’s time, we will be back here again, with an even smaller economy, looking once again for spending cuts and tax rises.” Meanwhile, David Bharier, Head of Research at the British Chambers of Commerce, added: “The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement must reassure the financial markets after the recent self-inflicted turmoil. “But businesses need to see a long-term economic plan that invests in people, skills, and infrastructure and radically improves our trading relationships with key markets, not least across Europe.” Last week, Express.co.uk spoke to Richard Murphy, a professor at the Sheffield University School of Management, who warned that spending cuts would be damaging for the UK economy. Professor Murphy explained: “Austerity at this moment would create collapsing public services, people unable to pay their bills and increased unemployment. Not spending is the way to put us into a death spiral as an economy.”

