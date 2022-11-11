The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan confirms major death in finale

Showrunner Scott Gimple revealed: “I’ve been working on it very, very deeply with Danai and with Andy, and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some Walking Dead vets and some great new voices.

“It’s an epic love story, but it’s an epic and insane love story, these are two people that have been separated for a very long time.

“They’ve lived whole other existences, and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing.

“We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick,” Scott confirmed on live aftershow, Talking Dead.

The Walking Dead season 11 continues Sundays on AMC in the USA and the following Monday on Disney+ in the UK.