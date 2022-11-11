The Witcher prequel trailer sparks backlash after Cavill exit





Fans were stunned and distraught when it was announced leading man Henry Cavill would be departing from his role as Geralt of Rivia after the third season of The Witcher. Shortly after the earth-shattering news, Netflix has now released the first trailer for the upcoming prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, but many viewers have already insisted they’ll be refusing to watch once the four-part drama releases next month.

The new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin has teased an epic fantasy adventure on The Continent starring action superstar Michelle Yeoh in the lead role. However, much of the fanbase has remained unconvinced by the upcoming prequel series following the exit of the franchise’s biggest star. Fans were disappointed and worried for the show’s future when Liam Hemsworth was announced as Henry’s replacement in October. Sadly, a brief teaser for Netflix’s new prequel set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher has done nothing to alleviate their concerns. READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles

“Cavill has always been a huge fan of the books and video games. Unfortunately, Hollywood is messing it up, just like many other shows and movies.” Over on Twitter, @danvasc2 said: “Two things got people interested in these Witcher shows: The source material and Cavill. “You got rid of the former, drove away the latter and now no one cares.” @SoftForHenry retweeted the announcement of Henry’s departure and added: “It all ended right here for me.” DON’T MISS:

Yellowstone’s Rip star addresses season 5 death rumours [INSIGHT] “Can‘t watch this universe anymore if the disrespect of the source material led to this. “And you all from Netflix and the Witcher crew are completely silent on it too. It‘s a mockery of the fans. I‘m leaving with Henry.” While Reddit user suncheets wrote: “The show was already pretty mediocre, saving grace was Cavill. Now there’s no reason to watch.” In a statement, Henry said of his departure: “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.” Despite the star’s approval, Geralt’s recasting has been met with considerable backlash as many don’t believe Liam has what it takes to portray the iconic monster hunter. Henry is heavily rumoured to be focusing more time as Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe, and time will tell how his other iconic role will fare without him. The Witcher: Blood Origins will be released on Christmas Day (December 25) on Netflix.







