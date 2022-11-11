These 10 used cars have held their value the most

martin-dm | E+ | Getty Images

Sports cars, Jeep models among slowest to depreciate

The top three cars that have held the most value over the last five years are the Jeep Wrangler, which showed the least depreciation (7%), followed by the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (8.7%) and the Porsche 911 (14.6%), according to the iSeeCars analysis. “The relative scarcity of late-model used cars due to pandemic-related new car production disruptions has kept used car values high for more than a year,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst for iSeeCars.

The report also showed that some 3-year-old cars have held their values to the point that they sell for above their sticker price. That short list is topped by the Porsche 911, which has appreciated by 5.7% and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, with a 2.5% increase in value over the last three years. While used-car prices are beginning to ease, they remain 2% higher than a year ago, according to the latest inflation reading from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Average new car price is up 8.4% from a year ago

The cost of new cars also has been climbing through the pandemic-induced inventory shortages. While increases are easing, new vehicle prices are 8.4% higher than they were a year ago, according to the inflation data. The average price in October was roughly $45,600, a recent joint estimate from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive shows.